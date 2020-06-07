News
Rapist locked away for 10 years
Molepolole Chief Magistrate, Goabaone Rammapudi, has sentenced a 30-year-old man of Letlhakeng village to 10 years in jail for rape which occurred back in 2014.
The accused, Simon Phala, on June 15th, 2014, at Letlhakeng village followed his 19-year-old victim while she was on her way to her grandmother’s place from an entertainment session.
He forcibly removed her track top and bra and when the victim tried to escape he chased and caught up with her just as she was about to arrive at her grandmother’s place.
The victim screamed in vain for help but Phala grabbed and raped her without using a condom.
After the victim escaped from Phala’s grip, he followed her to her grandmother’s place where he was stopped by the girl’s grandmother as he tried to force his way inside the house.
In sentencing the accused, Magistrate Rammapudi said it is the function of the court to consider the nature of crime committed, the interest of the law abiding community within each place and the accused’d own personal circumstances.
“The accused person is liable to a penalty in the form of imprisonment, the minimum being a term of 10 years, maximum being life imprisonment. On evidence the accused tendered it was quite apparent that this was a planned act,” said the concerned magistrate before she emphasized that the incidences are very high in Kweneng District and that the court must thus where necessary impose harsh penalties to combat the crime.
“The offense committed, by its nature is not only an assault but its physical assault on the victim, it is also as well intrusive. It leaves the victim with shame and often incorrigible psychological scars. The expectation of this victim and the law abiding citizens is obviously to be protected in that deterrence sentences are not allowed.
The Magistrate however, considered that the accused is still a youth and a first offender and also that the sexual assault did not result in serious injuries.
Phala will spend the next 8 years and a month behind the bars as the sentence is backdated from July 20th, 2018 when he was incarcerated.
Elephant mortality in Okavango rises to 110, Anthrax ruled out
Wildlife and National Parks department has ruled out Anthrax as a killer disease for elephants along some villages in the Okavango delta.
As of Friday last week, at least 110 dead elephants were discovered in areas of Seronga, Gunotsoga and Eretsha in the past three weeks and were suspected to have died from Anthrax.
However the Anthrax laboratory tests have come back negative, leaving the government departments searching for more answers.
“Laboratory results have ruled out Anthrax and we are awaiting more results,” explained regional Wildlife coordinator in Maun, Dimakatso Ntshebe.
Ntshebe said his department through the help of veterinary department services are still conducting further tests to find out whether or not this mysterious disease is not a result of poisoning.
The disease according to Ntshebe causes the giant’s front legs to weaken and therefore the unwell animal walks in uncoordinated manner and ultimately drops to its death.
“We don’t know what could be the cause of this disease but we are working around the clock to find out and hopefully work on the cure,” added Ntshebe.
Some samples are to be sent to South Africa for further testing. “We could have taken other samples to the neighbouring Zimbabwe, but because of COVID-19 that brought everything to almost a standstill, we could not send them,” Ntshebe explained before adding that, “before coronavirus outbreak, Botswana and Zimbabwe were in talks and have entered into some agreements including exportation and importation of certain medications, but we have not yet concluded the matter regarding samples, that is why we have not been able to send samples to Zimbabwe.”
SADC Executive Secretary disturbed by obstacles in movement of goods
The Executive Secretary of SADC, Dr Stegomena Lawrence Tax, has cautioned member states that any lack of cooperation among then during the COVID19 era has potential to reverse the gains made in the last decades.
Addressing a virtual SADC Council of Ministers meeting this week, Lawrence Tax said that the regional ministers approved Guidelines on Harmonization and Facilitation of Movement of Essential Goods and Services across borders early April.
She said that whilst the guidelines have played a critical role in facilitation of movement of essential goods, there are notable obstacles that have been noted by the Secretariat.
The obstacles include non-compliance/non recognition of regional legal frameworks; uncoordinated operations at the port of entry among border agencies; lack of harmonization and synchronization of policies and procedures among, and between member states; unilateral decisions outside agreed framework; as well as different approaches to deal with epidemiological challenges,” she said.
She added that; “all these are resulting in increased cost of doing business, and negatively affecting the implementation of national and regional programmes”.
She advised that there is need to have measures, and coordinated approach in place since the region is in a post lockdown period since the transportation of non-essential goods and services will be resuming.
Lawrence Tax added that COVID19 is a global pandemic and that the SADC regional approach should expand to COMESA-EAC-SADC tripartite and eventually to other continental blocs.
“The Secretariat is already working with COMESA and EAC, specifically, in terms of harmonizing and synchronizing regulations and procedures for movement of goods and services under the Tripartite arrangement. We need to move in unison and avoid unilateral decisions, specifically with regards to cross border movement of goods and services,” she said.
According to the Executive Secretary, the regional office has already conducted a socio-economic impact analysis of COVID19 on the region and the results have shown that the pandemic will impact negatively across many socio and economic sectors.
“The decline in the global economy is projected to lead to a decline in commodity prices, increase in debt and significant contraction of the SADC economies in 2020. This will reverse the gains on industrial development and trade that the region has made in the last couple of years,” Lawrence Tax said.
On the flip side, the region’s International Cooperating Partners have made pledges to mitigate the impact of COVID19 pandemic on its economy.
“To date, the Secretariat has secured Euro 7.3 million from the German Government; Euro3.6million from European Union, Euro 190,000.00 under the GIZ/Africa Union Commission, whereas the African Development Bank (AfDB) has considered a support UA 7 million. Engagements with the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) are also at an advanced stage,” the Executive Secretary said.
