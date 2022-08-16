Rare gem gone too soon

Towards the end of last month, Lebogang Michelle Pitso joined Mexican Girls Football Club (FC), moving a step closer to her dream of one day playing for the national team.

Just two weeks later, on Wednesday 3rd August, the 15-year-old collapsed during training. She never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

In a brief interview with Voice Sport this week, Mexican Girls FC Director and Coach, Oaitse Moeti, had this to say about the footy-mad teen: “Pitso was still new to our development team. She had no specific position in the field of play, but I had felt that she could be better suited as a defensive midfielder because of her work rate. We have lost a rare gem.”

Understandably, Moeti was unwilling to speak about the tragic events of last Wednesday.

Acting as the family spokesperson, Pitso’s uncle, Biki Pitso, revealed his niece was a sweet, kind girl who lived for the sport.

“We are heartbroken by the passing away of our child. We expected at lot from Lebogang (Pitso), she was an obedient child who loved football with all her heart and she is going to be missed.”

The youngster will be laid to rest this Saturday in Moshupa. May her soul rest in peace.