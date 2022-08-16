Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DEPARTED: Lebogang Michelle Pitso

Sports

Rare gem gone too soon

By

Published

Towards the end of last month, Lebogang Michelle Pitso joined Mexican Girls Football Club (FC), moving a step closer to her dream of one day playing for the national team.

Just two weeks later, on Wednesday 3rd August, the 15-year-old collapsed during training. She never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

In a brief interview with Voice Sport this week, Mexican Girls FC Director and Coach, Oaitse Moeti, had this to say about the footy-mad teen: “Pitso was still new to our development team. She had no specific position in the field of play, but I had felt that she could be better suited as a defensive midfielder because of her work rate. We have lost a rare gem.”

Understandably, Moeti was unwilling to speak about the tragic events of last Wednesday.

Acting as the family spokesperson, Pitso’s uncle, Biki Pitso, revealed his niece was a sweet, kind girl who lived for the sport.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are heartbroken by the passing away of our child. We expected at lot from Lebogang (Pitso), she was an obedient child who loved football with all her heart and she is going to be missed.”

The youngster will be laid to rest this Saturday in Moshupa. May her soul rest in peace.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Murder convict escapes the noose

WATCH: A murder convict who killed his lover by stabbing her heart, slitting her throat and waiting for hours for her to die before...

5 days ago

News

Pfizer’s expiry date extended

1 million expired doses get three-month extension At least a million doses of expired Pfizer vaccine will have their shelf lives extended by a...

4 days ago

News

BFTU Has poor grasp of its own constitution- Apex

WATCH: Contrary to their contributions to the review of the national constitution, Botswana Federation of Teachers Union (BFTU) has been accused of poor grasp...

5 days ago

Politics

No more young progressives

AP dissolves YL Things are falling apart at the Alliance for Progressives’ youth structure, a sorry state that has forced the party to dissolve...

1 day ago

News

Foiled by their footprints

Three men find themselves in a sticky situation after allegedly breaking into a primary school to steal several bottles of cooking oil. The trio...

9 hours ago

News

It ain’t true!

Police dismiss muti murder rumours in Goshwe Tutume and Goshwe residents were left perplexed on Friday afternoon when rumours that a Magapatona ward man...

9 hours ago

News

‘Let there be peace!’

Dikgosi call for end to Masisi/Khama ‘cold war’ Tribal leaders in the Maun Administration Authority (MAA) have called on government to work harder to...

9 hours ago

International

Still masking up

Zimbabwe used to literally copy and paste South Africa’s policies on Covid-19 and many would joke about it – I understand there was a...

9 hours ago

News

Turning passion into profit

Mpho Ollyn’s gift of gardening Two weeks ago, I noticed the mulberry tree outside my bedroom window was fast announcing springtime as it bloomed....

9 hours ago

Politics

Counting his losses

Wairi licks his wounds after by-election defeat Weeks ahead of the Moselewapula Ward by-elections in Gerald Estate, Francistown, the then Umbrella for Democratic Change...

10 hours ago

News

Sh#@ situation

Sewage spills into Thamalakane, putting public’s health at risk Sewage spills that occasionally bubble up on the banks, and flow into, Thamalakane river are...

9 hours ago

News

Missing fishermen’s bodies recovered

After almost 21 days of searching, Botswana Police and Botswana Defence Force dive teams have retrieved bodies of two fishermen who drowned in Gaborone...

9 hours ago

News

‘You can’t have my girlfriends and my sister!’

Angry brother escapes jail after stabbing love rival A Maun man breathed a sigh of relief this week after he was handed a two-year...

10 hours ago
Advertisement