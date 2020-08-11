Local Dance hall star, Ras T has released a new single with an old message.

However, ‘Sepikara’ contains an important twist.

“The message the song portrays is on Gender Based Violence against men. Some men are abused physically and emotionally by their partners but never report the cases. So this is a message encouraging all men out there to stand up and report the abuses,” explained Ras T, adding the single was recorded at Genius Record and hit the streets last Friday.

‘Sepikara’ is the 12th track in the dreadlocked artist’s upcoming album ‘GakeRobale’ and, as well as the unique lyrical content, boasts an easy tune that demands listeners turn the volume up!

RATING: 8/10