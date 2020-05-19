Recharged in Rwanda

Connect with us
Published

12 hours ago

on

Volleyball star’s new lease of life

After almost three years of no domestic volleyball action, former Kutlwano Volleyball Club center blocker Tshiamo Chakalisa, 25, was given a lifeline by a Rwandan based team early this year.

University of Touris Technology and Business Studies (UTB) Volleyball Club offered the player a scholarship to study Transport and Logistics management while playing her favorite sport.

The contract will run for two years with an option to renew if she continues to perform.

In an interview with Voice Sport this week, Chakalisa who hails from Toteng village said she was forced to play volleyball at school because of her height.

“I gradually fell in love with the sport and later joined the mighty Kutlwano in 2013, and I am proud to have been part of their successful generation,” she said.

“I learned a lot from all the senior players we had, the likes of Tracy Chaba and I’ll forever be grateful to them for making me who I’m today,” she said.

The Toteng lanky lass said her opening came after the team lost their center blocked who recently left for greener pastures.

“I fitted like a hand to glove,” she said.

“So far so good in Rwanda. I’m in the first team and there’s fierce competition in the club which is essential for development. There’re also seven domestic tournaments in a year to complement the league, which is just great,” she said.

IN ACTION: Chakalisa playing for her team, UTB Volleyball Club

The player however said the outbreak of Covid – 19 has disrupted their sports calendar and ruined their plans to conquer Africa.

“We were preparing to compete at the African Club Championships which was scheduled for April 2020 in Egypt,” Chakalisa told Voice Sport.

“Now we might only return to the courts in September which can be a setback considering our match fitness,” she said.

The budding blocker however lamented the state of local volleyball and the impact it will have on young talent.

“The absence of the league has impacted negatively on our national team performances and I encourage local players to take any opportunities that come along in order to revive their careers,” Chakalisa said almost dejectedly.

“Playing outside the country could be the only solution which will in the ling run benefit our national teams,” Chakalisa said.

News

Kanyare shot dead

Published

12 hours ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Kanyare shot dead

The Somali Football Federation (SFF) has announced the death of key official, Abdiwali Olad Kanyare, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the town of Afgoye, 30-kilometres south of the capital Mogadishu on Thursday evening (7 May 2020).

Kanyare, 39, a former goalie, Instructor and goalkeeping coach for the Somali national youth team, was shot inside a mosque while performing Taraweeh prayers (special prayers held during Ramadan).

“On behalf of Somali football family, I send our heartfelt condolence to his family and friends in football. It is really very sad that we have missed a visionary young coach and instructor, a man who had a great ambition for his football career,” SFF president, Abdiqani Said Arab said.

He featured for a couple of domestic clubs including Bariga Dhexe FC, Horseed Sports Club and Mogadishu City Sports Club, previously known as Banadir Sports Club.

Kanyare represented Somalia in many international competitions from 2000’s until hanging his gloves in 2015.

Upon retirement, he took to coaching serving as goalkeeper’s trainer of the Somali Youth teams.

Sports

A young boy’s sacrifice

Published

12 hours ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

A young boy's sacrifice

Mpene prepares for world champs

To be the best, sacrifices must be made.

For 11-year-old Thuto Mpene – the reigning Africa Schools U/11 Chess Champion – this involved leaving his parents’ home in Letlhkane and moving to Gaborone to stay with his coach.

Mpene was desperate to fine-tune his preparations ahead of the World Schools Individual Chess Championship, initially scheduled for Lima, Peru this month.

Thus, when schools closed on 23 March, the Standard Six Letlhakane Primary School pupil took the difficult decision to leave his loved ones behind for the good of his game.

With the Championship’s now postponed until early next year, Mpene, under the careful guidance of his coach, Opelo Maswabi, is hard at work honing his craft online.

AIMING HIGH: The African champ

Mpene, along with countless other chess players across the country, have been taking part in an online tournament ‘Covid 19 Lockdown Blitz Challenge’ set up by FIDE International, Vincent Masole.

The games take place every day from 8p to 10pm.

In an exclusive interview with Voice Sport, Maswabi said the tournament was providing his young charge with good practice.

“He is improving his skills and working on his mistakes,” said Maswabi, proudly adding that Mpene recently beat Lesotho’s Female Chess Champion, Malehoa Likhomo.

“The good thing about online chess is that you can challenge opponents anywhere in the world. This is a great initiative because it keeps our players busy and Mpene is using it to prepare for the world champs,” continued Coach Maswabi, who admitted he actually ‘welcomed’ the global tournament’s postponement.

“I was supposed to be writing my final examination in May and I was not going to have enough time to coach him. Hopefully next year I will now be able to travel with him to Peru!”

For his part, Mpene, who qualified for Peru after winning eight and drawing one of his nine games at the African Schools Championships in Uganda last year, told Voice Sport it took him time to adapt to playing online.

Thuto Mpene

“The online game is a bit tricky, at some point I finished on position 13!” revealed Mpene, who says that although he misses his parents, he is happy with the way his training is developing.

