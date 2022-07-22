Recruit constables urged to serve with diligence

WATCH: About 499 recruit constables, comprising 249 female and 250 male officers graduated this morning at Otse Police College.

45% of the trainees hold various qualifications including, among others Law, Public Administration, Criminology, Journalism and Telecommunications.

When addressing intake N0.1 of 2022, the Minister of Defence and Security Thomas Kagiso Mmusi said he believes the rigorous training they have gone through has armed them with the necessary skills-sets to be able to execute their duties effectively.

He said the pass out endorses their transition from being ordinary citizens to being police officers.