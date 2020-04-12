News
Red Cross get green light for CONTACT TRACING
With the country going into lockdown last Friday in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, Botswana Red Cross have announced they are assisting the government with contact tracing.
Speaking exclusively to The Voice, Red Cross CEO Kutlwano Mukokomani explained this involves tracking down anyone who may have come into contact with one of the country’s six (as of Wednesday afternoon) confirmed Covid-19 cases after they started exhibiting symptoms of the virus.
Although he would not disclose the exact amount, Mukokomani confirmed they have since traced, tested and quarantined a number of such individuals.
“Our mandate prioritizes areas where health resources and credible health information are limited,” he said, adding his organisation has 10, 000 trained volunteers scattered around Botswana.
“When someone tests positive, we get information on the people he/she came into contact with from health professionals attending the patient. Then we trace them. Our advantage is that we have volunteers across the country and they can assist if other suspects travelled to other areas.”
Emphasising the readiness of their volunteers, the Red Cross honcho proudly told The Voice, “Our volunteers are trained in first aid services, safer access, Risk Reduction Techniques. They are also trained in camp management so they will be helping at quarantine sites to make sure logistics are done properly. In Shakawe we started with information dissemination about this virus and precautions.”
Mukokomani further revealed they have received protective clothing from the International Federation of the Red Cross and International Committee of the Red Cross to ensure their volunteers’ safety.
“We also got funding from our international partners to ensure we augment the Ministry of Health’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19,” he continued.
According to Mukokomani, arrangements have also been made with the Ministry to provide tents should the virus take hold and the quarantine areas become full.
News
COVID-19 (12-04-2020) Botswana updates
Health Minister Lemogang Kwape has just announced that there are no new positive cases in Botswana.
Kwape further stated that of the 13 positive cases they are all recovering well at Sir Ketumile Masire
Teaching Hospital whilst just about 1600 people have been released from quarantine.
As of 12th April 2020 the statistics are as in picture above
News
Four police officers quarantined
Four Botswana Police Officers have been placed under self quarantine after being exposed to a man who recently tested positive for Covid-19.
According to No. 15 District Officer Commanding Senior Superintendent Kabo Badirwang, one of the officers related to the 34 year old Siviya man notified his superiors that he had come into contact with him unaware that he was supposed to be in isolation. He was immediately ordered to go into quarantine together with his wife and their child.
“Unfortunately he had already come into contact with three other officers, who also had to be quarantined,” Badirwang said.
He further said two of the four officers were stationed in Siviya and the other two in Mabudzane.
Sponsored ads
COVID-19 (12-04-2020) Botswana updates
Four police officers quarantined
Making the most of LOCKDOWN
Saving Shashe
Francistown Rotary Club donates to 50 Families
A Plot Twist
Permits, Pandemic and Pressure!
Red Cross get green light for CONTACT TRACING
Five arrested, 168 packets of contraband cigarettes confiscated
Public still sneaking out for homebrew
FNBB announces loan repayment holiday for customers
BDP denies corruption allegations
How Gov bluddered on first Corona virus death
Politicians clash over Covid-19 meeting
BPF opposes 6 months State of Emergency
Political, union leaders opposed to Masisi’s rule by decree
Simply the greatest
Missing man found dead
ABSA in the money
Local suppliers ally fears of shortages
ATN advocates for tobacco ban
BPF opposes 6 months State of Emergency
Politicians clash over Covid-19 meeting
FNBB announces loan repayment holiday for customers
BDP denies corruption allegations
Political, union leaders opposed to Masisi’s rule by decree
How Gov bluddered on first Corona virus death
Simply the greatest
Missing man found dead
ABSA in the money
Local suppliers ally fears of shortages
Public still sneaking out for homebrew
Five arrested, 168 packets of contraband cigarettes confiscated
From drawing with light to brush strokes and Rasta
Killer soldier sent back to Sbrana
Red Cross get green light for CONTACT TRACING
Four police officers quarantined
Diamond industry on sickbed again
Saving Shashe
Francistown Rotary Club donates to 50 Families
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
Trending
-
News6 days ago
ATN advocates for tobacco ban
-
News5 days ago
BPF opposes 6 months State of Emergency
-
News5 days ago
Politicians clash over Covid-19 meeting
-
Business2 days ago
FNBB announces loan repayment holiday for customers
-
Politics3 days ago
BDP denies corruption allegations
-
News5 days ago
Political, union leaders opposed to Masisi’s rule by decree
-
News4 days ago
How Gov bluddered on first Corona virus death
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Simply the greatest