Relegated teams unhappy with BFA decision to end league
Relegated teams have not welcomed the decision taken by Botswana Football Association to end the league before completion.
The 2019/2020 season which was ten games away from conclusion has been on break since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March.
On Sunday the association announced that the National Executive Committee has taken the decision to end the season as it is.
Jwaneng Galaxy FC are on top of the Premier League log table and have been declared champions while three bottom teams Miscellaneous, TAFIC and Molepolole City Stars were relegated.
Masitaoka who are leading Debswana First Division South automatically gained promotion to the elite league while in the North, First Division side Sua Flamingo were also promoted.
It was also announced that a committee will be formed to deal with the modalities of the promotional play-offs.
Nico United and Mogoditshane Fighters will battle for the third slot to the premier league in the promotional play-offs.
Speaking to The Voice Online, TAFIC Chairman- Carlos Sebina, said the BFA decision to end the league was too harsh.
He said they had a good chance to survive relegation with the remaining 10 games.
The distraught Sebina said the NEC decision was an own goal by the current regime when it is left with only a month before the elections.
“This is a sensitive issue which needed thorough consultation. We are going to fight until justice is served. It is far from over. NEC only sent us a form with three questions and we could see where this was heading to. Their decision is wrong. Some teams stand a chance to finish in top 8. The best they could have done was to declare the season null and void and we start afresh next season,” said Sebina
For his part, Molepolole City Chairman Somerset Gobuiwang said as far as he knows, his team is still in the premier league.
He said he was busy consulting with stakeholders to map the way forward and that after receiving an official communication from the association, they will make a final decision.
“Why do we have promotional play-offs when we can’t complete the remaining 10 games? We will escalate the matter to other football structures and hopefully the decision will be reversed. Otherwise we will be left with no alternative but to take it to court,” said Gobuiwang
Local table tennis body host maiden post COVID-19 tourney
Botswana Table Tennis Association, (BTTA) will host their first post Covid-19 tournament in Gaborone this weekend.
This was confirmed by the association’s Publicity Secretary, Arthur Kgaswe in an interview with Voice Sport on Tuesday..
The tournament will be bankrolled by Phoenix Assurance Botswana with P16 000, which will be broken down into prize monies.
“The winners of this tournament from both male and female will get P3 000 each, while the runners-up will go home with P1 800,” said Kgaswe.
The BTTA Spokesperson further said both the semi-finalists and quarter finalists will each for their troubles receive P800 and P400 respectively.
Kgaswe went on to express his delight about their marriage of convenience with Phoenix Assurance Botswana.
“I’m grateful for our partnership with Phoniex, their contribution to the growth of sport has been immense, we started last year and now it has continued to grow beyond our expectations,” he said.
Kgaswe said they’ll observe all the Covid-19 safety measure as spelt out by the Task Force and the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
“All safety measures were followed as Botswana National Youth Council (BNYC) hall is a training venue for most local table tennis clubs, so we made it clear that a hall can only accommodate 10 players at a time to observe social distancing. Each club is expected to have sanitizers, clean water and soap to ensure safety of the people present on the day,” he said.
The Publicity Secretary was quick to admit that the Covid-19 break is bound to affect competition over the weekend,” We might not see a very competitive tournament over the weekend as players have been on lock down, but we still expect them to show commitment if only to show appreciation to the sponsors,” said Kgaswe.
The Olympic dream
Young Karateka aims for historic Olympic qualification
Following the historic decision by the International Olympic Committee to include Karate as one of the five additional sport codes in the programme, many karatekas across the globe have been looking forward tom showcasing their skill on world sport’s biggest stage.
Karate’s quest to secure a place on the Olympic programme dates back to the 1970s. In 2015, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee proposed the inclusion of karate as one of five additional sports, a decision that was approved by the International Olympic Committee.
Athletes will compete at the Nippon Budokan, the spiritual home of Japanese martial arts and a legacy venue from the Tokyo 1964 Games.
Olympic karate will feature two types of events: Kumite and Kata. 60 competitors from around the world will compete in the Kumite competition, and twenty will compete in the Kata competition.
Both divisions of the competition will be split 50/50 between men and women.
However due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Summer Olympics that had been scheduled to begin in Tokyo this July will instead take place from 23 July to 8th August in 2021.
This has given local karateka Centy Kgosikoma motivation to be the first female karateka to make it to the Olympics.
Under the tutelage of Sensei Ofentse Bakwadi, the 20 year old is confident that she’ll be the first female Karateka to represent Botswana at the Olympics.
The Tshootsha born young lady told Voice Sport starting the male dominated sport at a young age has shaped her to become as focused as she is today.
Her dedication and discipline were eventually rewarded last year when she won a bronze medal at the 2019 UFAK Junior and Senior Championships held in Gaborone.
“I’m delighted to have won a bronze medal in that competition under the 50 kg category. It put me on the world map as I was ranked 70th on World Karate Federation (WKF) rankings,” Kgosikoma said.
She further said she was grateful to have been given an opportunity to be a part of the Karate Premier League which was staged in France early this year.
“I’m happy with the progress I’ve made thus far, and I’ll keep on working hard until I reach all my goals,” she said.
“I’m hard at work as we speak, my aim is to get a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and eventually qualify for the 2024 World Olympics. I believe I can do it,” she said.
The 2022 Games will be held in Birmingham, England from 27th July to 7th August.
Kgosikoma who spoke highly of Lame Hetanang as the most difficult opponent she faces locally because of her experience said his meeting with Bakwadi had been a blessing in disguise,”Lame always gives me a run for my money but since training with Sensei Bakwadi, I’ve made significant improvement to my craft,” she added.