Entertainment
Rex flexes his musical might
At the of 23, Lereko Lesole, who started out as a bass player, music composer and director, is now trying his luck as an Afro fusion singer called Rex.
Having recently released his first official single ‘Ntumele’, Rex is optimistic about his future in the world of Afro fusion.
“After being a back up for so many local artists since 2017, I am really excited about this prospect. People’s responses to the new track have been great, both locally and internationally,” said the young singer who counts the Gospel star Tshepo Lesole as his uncle.
Indeed, the Kanye crooner attributes his passion for song to his famous relative.
“I grew up in a family that loved music. This is evidently shown by my uncle, who is a multi-award winning artist and producer. That cultivated my love for music.”
Giving Voice Entertainment an insight into his short music career to date, Rex revealed, “My talent is as a bass player. I contributed in numerous local artist’s songs such as my uncle, Berry Heart, Lorato Loeto, Odirile and Rose Marie just to mention a few.”
Although he admits a lack of financial power has been a setback, through his talents, Rex has gained international experience.
“I went on a European tour as a bass player backing vocalist and musical director for Botswana Jazz and Afro Fusion artists Socca Moruakgomo and Puna Gabasiane-Molale back in March last year and again in July at Lausanne Afro Fusion Festival (LAFF) in Switzerland.”
According to the aspirant Lesole, his biggest inspirations are, “I look up to iconic individuals such as Jabu Khanyile, Hugh Masekela, Concord Nkabinde and Salif Keita just to mention a few. However, my role model has to be my uncle. I admire his consistency and being true to his brand and I definitely want to be like him one day!”
Entertainment
Kabelo tiro drops Chuchumakgala
Afro pop musician, kabelo Tiro aka Skavenja has released a 16- track album dubbed, Chuchumakgala.
The choreographer and Fashion Designer has not ditched his style of Afro pop that made him a star in the entertainment industry.
The album has songs such as, Rato lame, Ke Shy, Morate and Ntho Yame amongst others.
He features Philey in the title track and also worked with Tshepo Lesole, Emjoe and Beekay Productions.
Entertainment
DJ’s Colastraw & Soso drop
Piano Kulcha Ep mix tape
The versatile DJ Colastraw (Bonno Ngaka) and Deejay Soso (Songeziwe Roto) have released an eight track Extended Play mix-tape titled “Piano Kulcha’.
Deejay Soso, a native of Cala in the Eastern Cape has been in the music industry since 2001.
The 34 year old is a founding member of kwaito group DSSK Rolla 7 which unfortunately disbanded in 2006.
He’s also a founding member of hip hop group S4L (Slaves for Lyrics).
His first real break came in 2007 when he released his first solo house album titled D.E.P Sweet Desitny Volume 1.
He currently presents a local music chart show on YCR FM, an online radio on Saturdays between 11 am and 2pm where he plays only the hottest and the best in local music.
The new project with Colastraw has hot and catchy songs such as Gera Neni f.t. TKP Ndlunkulu which recently rocked revelers at Vic Falls Carnival.
Other songs include Nobody Else f.t. Kuda Ngoma, Welela f.t. Snerah Mdidana, Make Me Happy f.t. John Lino, Ikhekhe, and the hit song Askies f.t. Jay. P Soul.
Rating: 8 out of 10.
