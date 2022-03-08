Rich line up for Maun Easter Jazz festival

Easter is one of the most celebrated public holidays in Botswana and following two years of cancelled Easter due to COVID-19 outbreak, this year it promises to be a fun-filled weekend, especially in Maun, a tourism town located right at the gate to the Okavango delta.

Without doubt, excitement is building up in Ngamiland ahead of the Easter holidays which fall in mid April.

A line up of events is being organised including the Mascom derby, fashion show, exhibitions and boat cruises along the ever flowing Thamalakane and Chanoga rivers.

New to the line up of events is the annual jazz festival, recently introduced by Stiger Solar entertainment.

The production house’s manager, Gaontebale Tsietso says the inaugural show is scheduled for April 17th in Chanoga, which is a day after the Mascom horse race.

Chanoga village is a 20 minute- drive form Maun and has deep waters for boat cruises and a boat station.

“We know at the time many people will be in Maun because of the horse race and it will be the right and opportune time to launch the first edition of the festival,” explained Tsietso in an interview this week.

The main acts of that evening, according to Tsietso will be the country’s maestros of jazz, Lister Boleseng, Ndingo Johwa and the legendary guitarists, Stiger Sola.

“It is not just jazz festival, but we also want to revive the local tourism through music. Holding the show near the boat station is a strategic way of showing off the beauty of our land and what it can offer,” added one of the organisers, Balatotse Tower Makhao, who is also a musician.

Makhao further explained that the festival will begin in the morning with a mini exhibition with stalls still currently on offer.