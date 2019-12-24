News
Rise in rhino poaching a cause for concern
Botswana continues to suffer an escalating assault on its rhino population following the poaching of 13 more of these endangered species since October.
The alarming spike is a sharp rise from the nine rhinos that had been killed between 1 April and 4 October 2019.
Despite government’s attempts to put in place interventions in the fight against poaching of rhinoceros, especially in the Okavango Delta, marauding poachers have gone on the rampage lately bringing to 31 the number of rhinos killed since October 2018.
According to a statement released by the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, 23 of the poached animals are white rhinoceros while 8 are black rhinoceros.
The statement further says Government has considerably stepped up efforts to address the poaching situation with
interventions leading to recovery of some horns and hunting weapons. “During engagement
with the poachers seven casualties occurred amongst poachers who were resisting arrest. The
Government will continue to do all it can to ensure the protection of this iconic species, which
was reintroduced twice in Botswana.”
In view of the spiralling problem, government has appealed to all stakeholders including the communities and private sector to support the operations to protect this iconic species. “We further call upon members of the community to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in and around the Okavango Delta to the nearest security agents,” the Ministry has further appealed in the statement.
AU “Silence the guns” to be realized as communities and Heads of State rally around the DPCW
Cape Town, South Africa – On 21 December 2019, over 300 children from the Atlantis community participated in a peace walk and community clean up at the Dura Park, as a symbol of goodwill and peace over festive season.
The event was hosted by the City of Cape Town, in collaboration with International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG), local NGO’s and the community of Atlantis to promote the achievement of the AU’s flagship project of Silence the Guns 2020 through the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW).
Atlantis, a community where murder and gang violence is the norm, is one of the communities contributing to South Africa’s murder rate being on the same level as a low intensity civil war. With over 279 of the 985 child murders reported nationally from 2017/8 occurring in the Western Cape, Atlantis is counted as one of the most dangerous place for children to live in the world.
Barbara Rass, Ward Councilor for Atlantis said, “ We are here today in Dura Park because we cannot let fear and violence rule us. Each one has the responsibility to learn the DPCW and then create peace. The peace trees that we plant today will be here to remind us in years to come that we have the responsibility and the power to create a community living in peace and with goodwill towards each other. ”
Since the month of February 2019, IPYG together with hundreds of thousands of youth from across the world have been participating in projects aimed at achieving practical peace, including a peace letter campaign where learners submitted handwritten peace letters to Heads of State urging them to support the DPCW at the United Nations as a practical solution to achieving peace in our generation.
After receiving over 5000 handwritten letters, South African President, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, responded to several children’s cries for peace from across the country.
In a letter written to scholar Musa Mokgweetsi from Port Elizabeth, Ramaphosa responded as follows: “Like you, I wish to live in a South Africa and a world where we don’t fight among ourselves, where we don’t allow drugs to take hold in our communities and where we are all at peace with each other. South Africa is an active and proud member of the United Nations and we will join other nations in considering and debating the DPCW when it is presented in the UN.”
President Ramaphosa joins Seychelles, eSwatini, Comoros, Antigua and Barbuda and Mozambique who have responded to the peace letters in committing to join with other nations in considering the DPCW when it is presented at the United Nations in 2020.
As South Africa takes over the Chairmanship of the African Union in February 2020 as well as remaining a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, supporting projects such as the DPCW at the UN will be important in setting the example and leading Africa and the world into the generation of peace all people are longing for.
Francistown High Court throws out UDC petitions
Two out of a panel of three judges in Francistown yesterday ruled against the Umbrella for Democratic Change election petitioners.
Haskins Nkaigwa, Sam Digwa and Micus Chimbombi had petitioned the Independent Electoral Commission, Botswana Democratic Party Secretary General Mpho Balopi and the Vice President Slumber Tsogwane respectively.
Justices Tshegofatso Mogomotsi, Phadi Solomon and Bashi Moesi read the ruling yesterday at the Francistown Regional Magistrate Court.
While both Mogomotsi and Solomon were unanimous in the ruling, there was however a dissenting judgement from Moesi.
In dismissing the UDC petitions, the two judges unanimously agreed that there was no compliance from the three petitioners.
They stated that without a proper description of a locus standi (the right or capacity to appear in court), there’s a fundamental irregularity in determining the right of audience before court.
Reading the judgement, Mogomotsi reiterated that an applicant or litigant who fails to make averments (statements) which are necessary to show that he has locus standi does so at their own peril, for it forms the very basis upon which his presence before court draws its life.
“The general rule is that an applicant must stand or fall on its founding affidavit and the facts alleged therein,” Mogomotsi said.
She said the locus standi of IEC who most of the allegations and the petitions are directed has not been adequately provided to satisfy the court regarding its legal capacity to sue or to be sued.
“The fact that IEC is a creature of statute does not automatically clothe it with the requisite locus standi. Not all statutory bodies have the right to sue or be sued in their own names,” she said, adding that it’d be erroneous and presumptive of the court to make such an assumption.
She further said it was not the court’s duty to comb through for papers filed of records in search of the parties locus standi.
However in his minority ruling, Judge Moesi argued that locus standi is outdated and no longer presents an insurmountable challenge to litigation which has public interest attached to it.
He ruled that the court should proceed to deal with substance of the case.
He said this would be in the interest of justice, the concern of the public and the upholding of the rule of law. Moesi said an election petition falls under the category of constitutional litigation and carries with it considerable public interest.
“In matters of public litigation this court would be remiss and indeed guilty of committing an absurdity if it denies a genuine and bonafide litigant access to justice on a weak argument of lack of standi by the IEC when the constitution clearly assumes that such action should from time to time be taken against such a body,” he said.
The judge said in arriving at his ruling he was guided by the growing jurisprudence in the country which has established the legal positions that the provisions of the rules of court were not adopted by the Electoral Act and were of no application to the the petitions and also that the power of the courts to consider the irregularities of the elections was not derived from any inherent jurisdiction nor did it arise from common law, but was to be found within the corners of the Electoral Statutes.
“Court shall proceed to deal with substance of the case and costs awarded in favour of the petitioners,” Moesi observed although his ruling was defeated by the views of his fellow panelists.
Car crash couple laid to rest
Road accident victims, Zvitendo Malebogo Svikwa and his wife Tshepiso Bridget Tlhomamisang-Svikwa were laid to rest side by side in an emotional send off yesterday.
Friends and well-wishers joined the aggrieved family at the Taung cemetery in Ramotswa as speaker after speaker described the deceased as a hard working and God fearing couple.
The couple who worked for First National Bank Botswana, lost their lives in a devastating car crash last Tuesday after a vehicle they were travelling in collided with another at Kgale Mews traffic lights in Gaborone.
As eulogies poured in, Malebogo’s uncle- James Modisawadipodi’s voice cut through the sombre air as he described the deceased as an adorable pair whose love for each other was envied by many.
He said they were always together with their 8-year-old daughter even when attending community activities like weddings and that their death has left family heartbroken and in shock.
“What hurt the most is that these two got married last year May and we were looking forward to see them growing old together. They were still young- only 34 years, and their future was bright looking at the progress they had made at work. They were very committed to church and we believe what happened is God’s will. We just have to understand and accept the things we cannot change, ” said Modisawadipodi.
On behalf of the FNBB Management, Thuso Setsetse said the two were hard workers and that their untimely demise was a great loss to the bank.
He added that Malebogo was a valued team leader responsible for a team of 30 people. “He was a true leader. He was an inspiration to his team. He always delivered on his promises. Malebogo was promoted almost every year because of his hard work. He was a jolly person who interacted with everyone at work. We thank the two for their immense contributions to the bank. Their legacy shall live on,” said Setsetse.
The couple are survived by their daughter, siblings and parents. May their souls Rest In Peace!
