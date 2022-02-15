Rollers narrowly escape Lions’ grip

A splendid first half display by struggling Gilport Lions was not sufficient enough to hold a determined Township Rollers side who won the game 1-0 to further narrow the point gap at the top of the league table.

Mapalastina are now second placed on the league log with only four points separating them from league pace setters, Gaborone United.

The weekend fixture saw Gilport Lions showing more determination and appearing a much more improved outfit from the squad that lost 4-1 in the previous match against Rollers.

They had the first half well under control, their defence keeping the enterprising Rollers strike force at bay and frustrating any efforts by Popa’s latest forward acquisition- Mahommed Diallo, who was isolated most of the time as Gilport cut his supply.

The acquisition of the experienced Godwin Bonsu inspired a youthful Gilport squad to put up a brave fight against the more fancied Rollers squad and keeping a clean sheet for much of the game.

Rollers however could not afford to drop any points in their title chase and their efforts were rewarded on the 73rd minute when they finally broke the deadlock with Onkarabile Ratanang’s low driven shot which deflected and went in just on the edge of the 18 yards area. One-nil it was after the final whistle.

Rollers mentor Romain Folz admitted it was a difficult fixture, giving credit to his opponents for their determination. “The match was not flowing as one would have expected, our opponents were very solid this time around. We created many chances but we could not convert. However, this is one of our best performances on the ball, technically we were fantastic, and we must give credit to the opposition goalkeeper who was phenomenal on the day, if it was not for him with a few fine saves, it could be a different story altogether, “he said.

On the other hand, Gilport Lions’ Mandivenga Paradzayi said he was impressed with his side’s display as they played as a unit.

“I am impressed today, my boys played as a team, we were very compact in the midfield and at the back thus not giving them any chance to play, unfortunately we conceded that goal when my other centre-back was still being treated after an injury.

I hope we take this performance to our next game which is Extension Gunners and we believe we can get something out of that particular game as we are desperate for points,” he said.