Uncategorized
Rollers Vs Police
Uncategorized
Dj Trapp set to make her mark
Local female DJ, Laone Moemisi Ledimo – known in the music industry as DJ Trapp – plans to give back to the community.
The Maun-born DJ, who turns 29 today (Friday), recently took to her social media page to announce her charitable intentions.
“This year I’m not really doing anything big but rather wanna give back as my way of saying thank you for the support. So I might need your help in identifying the rightful family or a charity home I can donate a few hundred Pulas to,” she posted.
DJ Trapp broke into the music industry last year, featuring at her home village during the Maun Easter Bash.
She has not looked back since, going on to play at Bahama Lounge, Chez Nicolas and Leisure Gardens.
She also starred at the Phikwe Female Invasion Session with DJ Missy.
Despite maintaining that she doesn’t have anything ‘big’ planned for 2020, the hard-working DJ is one of the few already getting gigs in the new year.
“My aim is to grow my brand, not only locally but internationally. I have started getting bookings for this year and will soon share my diary with the public so that they know which dates I am free. I promise not to disappoint,” she told Big Weekend, adding she is available for any booking regardless of Maun’s remoteness to the rest of the country.
To illustrate that point, she revealed some of her bookings are in Tutume.
Uncategorized
Gaabo-Motho music festival promises fireworks
Organisers of the annual Gaabo Motho Music Festival are relishing a bumper crowd in Moshupa village, as they put together final touches to what promises to be another successful Christmas Eve gig.
South African acts such as Black Motion, TNS and Busisiwa just to mention a few, are expected to headline the show with their impressive tunes that made waves throughout 2019 respectively.
Gaabo Motho Music Festival is in its 5th year running and it has shown tremendous improvement through the years as the organisers made it a point to inter-change artists in efforts to show variety.
In an interview with The Voice this week, Dladleng Entertainment Owner Oscar Thebe said the event has grown tremendously from humble beginnings. “I have seen a lot of growth in this event. When I started this initiative 5 years back it was really hard, people could not relate to the event but now they are part of it and they never disappoint in terms of attendance,” he said.
Thebe who is also known as Dlamini further said the festival is also beneficial to the residents of Moshupa. “On the day of the event, small retailers and big supermarkets make more profit as they get to sell to patrons who come for the event from across the country, hence improving the economy of the village,” Thebe explained.
Quizzed about the competition that he faces from other festive events, he said; “Big events such as Clap Your Hands, Born and Raised are staged at the central part of the country, and they are competing. However, on our side we are growing and I believe from this side (southern) we are the only ones, but we are not going to relax. We will keep on giving the crowd the best entertainment ever,” he said.
Thebe revealed that they have made few improvements to the venue (recreational park), “We have planted lawn so that revellers get to enjoy the feel of relaxing and enjoying the music without suffocating from the dust as it has always been the case over the years,” he said.
Meanwhile, local acts such as Vee, Charma Girl, Chrispin the Drama, Han C and others are expected to be amongst the performers who will electrify the event on the 24th of December 2019.
Uncategorized
‘He couldn’t care less!’
Hikuama furious at Autlwetse over Bayei recognition matter
Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kgotla Autlwetse says government has no plans to provide a kgotla for the Bayei tribe nor pay their paramount chief a salary.
Autlwetse was responding to a parliamentary question by Ngami legislator, Caterpillar Hikuama, who has since expressed disappointment at the Ministry’s stance.
Hikuama feels the response demonstrates how ‘rude and reckless’ the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) can be.
In a brief interview, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) man told Okavango Voice that Autlwetse’s response suggests he could not care less about the rights and concerns of the Bayei people.
In Parliament, Hikuama had wanted to know the progress made by government in completing the recognition process and when the Bayei paramount chief will receive an office and a salary like the rest of his counterparts in the country.
The debate unfolded as follows:
AUTLWETSE: Mr Speaker, the recognition of Bayei people has been done in accordance with the provisions of Section 3 of Bogosi Act of 2008, as they met the criteria outlined thereunder.
The terms and conditions of the recognition of their Kgosi are very specific that, such recognition shall not prejudice the status and operations of the existing tribal administrative structures and hierarchy put in place for effective and efficient delivery of tribal administration services in Botswana.
Further, the recognition does not in any way cause prejudice to any other existing tribal community rights, and or privileges. Gumare Village already has a Kgotla office, therefore, there are no plans to provide yet another Kgotla office.
As stated above Mr Speaker, the recognition should not prejudice the status and operations of the existing administration.
There will be no official payment effected as the recognition does not in any way confer rights and privileges that are not otherwise granted and or conferred by any existing law.
HIKUAMA: What was the rationale and purpose for the recognition?
AUTLWETSE: In the body of my answer, I clearly indicated that, Section 3 of Bogosi Act of 2008, which is in the public domain, is the one that actually guided in coming up with this, as well as the judgment of the High Court in this particular case.
HIKUAMA: Then one would be justified to refer to the recognition as fake.
SPEAKER: Are you agreeing now or you are asking the supplementary? What is your supplementary?
HIKUAMA: I am saying, would it be correct for one to say, the recognition was fake in relation to Section 3 of the Bogosi Act?
AUTLWETSE: Mr Speaker, it is very unfortunate because I cannot deal with perceptions or personal opinions.
KENNY KAPINGA (OKAVANGO MP): Honourable Minister, in the absence of any judicial and administrative powers, what does the recognition of the Bayei Chief mean to you?
MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT: …(Murmurs)…
SPEAKER: Ke mang yo o sa utlwang? (Did anyone not get what he said?)
AUTLWETSE: Mr Speaker, that is what Bayei actually wanted, they wanted recognition and they have been recognised as a tribe in Botswana.
If they are not satisfied with that recognition, it is entirely upon them to take it further. I cannot tell them what to do.
HONOURABLE MEMBERS: …(Murmurs)…
CEDA/DBSA University Challenge winner to be named this week
Rollers Vs Police
An Eye for What?
Deaf beauty queen calls for Setswana sign language
Bouncing back from disability to thrive
Of our VPS and their trophy wives
eBotho Digital Citizens with David Moepeng
Majwe mining accused of nepotism
Finding healing through travel
What does Nuttal bring to the treble chasing Popa?
The foreign brigade
Man wanted for defiling cousin
Murder suspect on the run
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Joel in the crown
Bring back drugs operation
We want Tops back
Owe an outcast?
Croz bred preaches peace
Owe an outcast?
Tom’s Inn lounge grand opening
We want Tops back
Joel in the crown
Croz bred preaches peace
Bring back drugs operation
Dj Trapp set to make her mark
Karim turns to Kwasa Kwasa
Renewed hope for the youth
Celeb edition with Casper the Dj
Majwe mining accused of nepotism
Cheating husband gets bail after torching concubine’s house
Murder suspect on the run
Man wanted for defiling cousin
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Finding healing through travel
Diary of a cancer survivor
eBotho Digital Citizens with David Moepeng
An Eye for What?
Rollers Vs Police
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Owe an outcast?
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Tom’s Inn lounge grand opening
-
Entertainment5 days ago
We want Tops back
-
Sports5 days ago
Joel in the crown
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Croz bred preaches peace
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Bring back drugs operation
-
Uncategorized5 days ago
Dj Trapp set to make her mark
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Karim turns to Kwasa Kwasa