Romeo Stunner featuring Maff B has dropped a single called ‘Nthu’ (Ghetto gospel).

Produced at Gohardent by DJ Zorba, the Hip Hop track was recorded during the Covid-19 lockdown but only released for radios last Friday.

“Nthu means a person. With this song I want people to understand that we only live once and that a person is a better with other people. United we go big!” said Stunner.

RATING: 6.5/10