News
Runaway woman in court for stealing by false pretences
A 37-year-old woman appeared before a Francistown Magistrate Court on Tuesday facing three counts of obtaining by false pretences.
Back in 2017, Shathani Makale is alleged to have received a combined total of P46, 000 from three different people on the pretence of selling them a plot.
On the first count, on 21 March Makale was allegedly given P8, 000 by one Grace Batumile as payment for a plot.
On the second count, dated 10 April, the accused is said to have collected P18, 000 from one Chedza Keaketswe saying she is selling a plot in Chadibe.
On the same day, the accused reportedly received P20, 000 from one Shepherd Fulata again as payment for a plot.
Makale pleaded not guilty to all three charges, begging court to grant her bail on the basis that she has children at home depending on her.
However, the Investigating Officer (IO), Oteng Kgathego of Tatitown police, told court the accused is not a suitable candidate for bail as she is a flight risk.
“During the investigations she told us she stays in Block 1 [Francistown] and Tutume village but the time we went to check on her to give her the letter to come to court she was not there. Even her mother said she does not know where the accused is.
“We disseminated the information to other police stations to help with her arrest. On the 28th June this year we got the information that she was arrested after being deported from South Africa,” said the IO, adding they are worried that if granted bail, the accused might be tempted to return to South Africa as it appears she has connections there.
Makale then told court she was arrested by Old Naledi police officers in Game City, Gaborone. “I went to South Africa to make food for my children. I go around selling clothes,” she maintained defiantly.
Nevertheless, presiding Magistrate Cele Lebakeng agreed with the prosecution – much to the suspect’s disappointment. “You may try the High Court. You are a flight risk. I will see you after 14 days. You will be remanded until then!” ruled the Magistrate, meaning Makale will remain behind bars at least until 27 July.
Sponsored ads
Runaway woman in court for stealing by false pretences
No solution in sight for fuel crisis
BAMB to pay farmers close to P400 million
State House gobbles additional P10million in renovations
Body of Limko student expected home Friday
Man charged for swindling girlfriend of over P100k
Local artists pay tribute to Patricia Majalisa
Foul-mouthed Motswafere fined P200
Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square officially opens doors
Is South Africa a threat to Africa Free Trade Area?
Students sleep in dining hall for social distancing
MP fights for use of jerry-cans
The half a Million Pula Covid-19 team
Panic in Chanoga after corona rears ugly head
A mokoro poler’s cry
What would Seretse say?
Suspected ‘baby dumpers’ further remanded
The dating game
On the money trail
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
Body of Limko student expected home Friday
Man charged for swindling girlfriend of over P100k
Foul-mouthed Motswafere fined P200
Government apologises to Scorpions
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
Is South Africa a threat to Africa Free Trade Area?
Students sleep in dining hall for social distancing
Local artists pay tribute to Patricia Majalisa
MP fights for use of jerry-cans
Double murder suspect denied bail
The half a Million Pula Covid-19 team
Panic in Chanoga after corona rears ugly head
Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square officially opens doors
The dating game
State House gobbles additional P10million in renovations
Moswaane hits dead end with OP petition
Suspected ‘baby dumpers’ further remanded
What would Seretse say?
On the money trail
A mokoro poler’s cry
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Body of Limko student expected home Friday
-
News3 days ago
Man charged for swindling girlfriend of over P100k
-
News3 days ago
Foul-mouthed Motswafere fined P200
-
News5 days ago
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
-
Business3 days ago
Is South Africa a threat to Africa Free Trade Area?
-
News4 days ago
Students sleep in dining hall for social distancing
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Local artists pay tribute to Patricia Majalisa
-
News4 days ago
MP fights for use of jerry-cans