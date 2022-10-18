Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CONSULTING: Modise with his lawyer

News

Runny tummy stalls trial

By

Published

Montshiwa murder trial postponed as witness falls ill

Justice Zein Kebonang has once again postponed former Fair Grounds Holdings CEO, Michael Montshiwa’s murder trial after the ballistics expert, Admire Mutizwa, failed to give evidence due to an apparent runny stomach.

This was the second time in one week that the matter was postponed as, in the initial court session, Mutizwa’s phone rang unanswered.

The Zimbabwean expert is now in India for studies and was supposed to be cross-examined virtually by the defence.

He had agreed to testify on Thursday at 4pm local time, but when the prosecution contacted him to resume trial, his phone rang unanswered. Justice Kebonang adjourned court and ordered that the trial resume last Friday afternoon at 4pm.

When court resumed on the set date, State Prosecutor, Moagi Ndlovu, told court that Mutizwa had sent a sick note indicating that he had an upset stomach and was not in a position to continue with trial.

He said the ballistics expert was pleading with court to postpone the matter to October 24th as it will be Diwali holiday in India and he will be able to attend court physically.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We pray that this honourable court postpone the matter to allow us to request that the government buy Mutizwa flight tickets to attend court physically. He needs to finish giving evidence so that the last witness, Investigating Officer Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo can give evidence and we close the matter,” said Ndlovu.

Judge Kebonang ordered that prosecution make arrangements for Mutizwa to come to Botswana on the 21st of October, rest for two days and appear in court on the 24th of October.

Kebonang also advised prosecution to explore an option of taking court to India if it happens the witness is coming with another excuse.

Mutizwa previously told the court that the bullet cartridge found at the scene matched the weapon used to kill Montshiwa.

He said the bullet came out of the 30-06 rifle that was used to gun him down.

Attorney David Modise and his co-accused, Tumelo Tshukudu, are key suspects in the murder of Montshiwa, which occurred on October 18th, 2015.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.







You May Also Like

Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022 Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022

Entertainment

Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022

Things they say… “When you come to court tomorrow, don’t come wearing your gowns. It is too hot. Besides, it will not take away...

16 hours ago

News

Khama lawyers walk out on CoA judges

WATCH: After two postponements this year, lawyers representing former President, Ian Khama, have walked out of the Court of Appeal, demanding what they call...

4 days ago
Instant relief Instant relief

News

Instant relief

*Former Ngami BDP Chair bailed after appealing month-old rape conviction

17 hours ago

News

‘Stay away from my man!’

Boozy showdown lands friends in hot water What started as a relaxing day drinking at home for two female friends allegedly took a heated...

17 hours ago
The queen of hearts The queen of hearts

Entertainment

The queen of hearts

Although she is no make-up artist, Carol Kgafela has been handed the daunting task of restoring the beautiful game’s battered image. Appointed Head of...

17 hours ago

Politics

Kgosidintsi’s bombshell

Botswana National Front Youth League (BNFYL) President, Resego Kgosidintsi, this week released a loaded statement calling for opposition parties’ leadership to put their egos...

17 hours ago

News

Shot down!

Career criminal bites the bullet in shootout with cops Gunned down in a fatal shootout with police officers, Mahudiri Ofitlhile’s final moments were passed...

17 hours ago
Ray of light Ray of light

Business

Ray of light

Budget deficit expected to decline For the longest time Botswana has been battling budget deficits that have been growing over the years. But with...

17 hours ago
Advertisement