News
Rural school grapples with abject poverty
SCHOOL HEAD PLEADS FOR ETSHA 6 SCHOOL TO BE ADOPTED
“When you see a student with his shirt hanging out of his trousers in the school corridors, you have to be very careful where you make him tuck it in because you may do so and find out that he was in fact covering holes on the back of his trousers or even a broken zipper.”
This warning was issued by Guidance and Counselling teacher, Olebogeng Saokonga at Etsha Junior Secondary School in Etsha 6 in the North West District at the occasion of handing over of a donation of sanitary pads, bathing and washing soaps, tooth pastes and roll-ons to the students by Ask Rakgadi, a non-governmental organisation from Maun.
Saokonga who is also an acting senior teacher explained that the state of poverty in the district was so severe that there were still secondary school students who came to school bare footed because they do not even have a pair of flip flops to wear.
In some cases a student would have one shirt, which he would have to wash at night so he could wear it again in the morning to school, Saokonga explained.
Apparently, so desperate is the situation that some female students are forced to cut mattress pieces in hostels and use them as a substitute for sanitary pads and toilet paper.
“The girls use them as sanitary pads and the boys use them as toilet paper when nature calls. This is because we do not provide them with free toilet paper due to insufficient funds,” explained deputy school head, Wazime Qhamaya.
Etsha is a boarding school with a catchment area for neighbouring villages that include Xanxana, as well as Etsha 2 to Etsha 5. It has around 500 boarding students who, according to the school head can use mattresses in a matter of few months and end up sleeping sleep on bunk beds with no mattresses.
The school has 930 students but Qhamaya said that on average about 13 students drop out of school every year due to poverty related issues.
“They get frustrated by poverty and leave. We do beg them to stay and even make follow-ups with their parents but they refuse to return. Most of them cite poverty as the main cause of their leaving,” said Qhamaya.
Speaking at the same occasion, the school head, Tjetjoo Tjetjoo said despite the poverty, Etsha students were generally well behaved and those who were better off did not engage in bullying others.
Tjetjoo called on the private sector and individuals to adopt their school to help government meet some of the student’s dire needs.
“No corporation has ever adopted this school but it has a very high number of needy and underprivileged students who could really appreciate donations from the private sector,” Tjetjoo said.
“This is the second donation to this school since I was transferred here in 2016. We plead with any good Samaritans out there to adopt us,” Tjetjoo said.
The school head Tjetjoo Tjetjoo said despite the poverty, Etsha students were generally well behaved and do not taunt each other over their needy state.
Tjetjoo therefore called on the private sector and individuals to adopt their school so as to help government with student’s needs.
“This school has never been adopted but it has a very high number of needy students and we rarely receive donations.” Tjetjoo said.
He was in fact welcoming a donation by Ask Rakgadi, a non-governmental organisation based in Maun, which were donating sanitary pads, bathing and washing soaps, tooth pastes and roll-ons to the students.
“This is the second donation to this school since I was transferred here in 2016. We plead to be adopted,” Tjetjoo pleaded.
Sponsored ads
Rural school grapples with abject poverty
Basketball set for imminent return
A family affair
Drug peddler gets 15 years
Back to square one
Desperate dad’s cry for help
Masisi mourns with Moswaane
Double murder suspect in quarantine
Makwala stadium up in smoke
Mapetla’s mature new sound
Elevate your scent with Keno
Vee’s dad in a freak accident
Tennis for Two
DA qutness says hello
The drive-in social experience
Reacxion drops music vid
Bakang goes solo
Letty Mia breaks “taboo”
Stiger Sola’s ‘Kangoro’ gets Maun jumping
Celeb edition with DJ Kuchi
BLLAHWU exco divided over Motshegwa’s contract
Pregnant with daddy’s child
DCEC investigates P5 million auto spare parts procurement
Matsha students needed more than one truck- witness
Threat-to-kill brother granted bail
Task-force team concerned over Covid-19 child infection
BSE lifts Choppies suspension
Post Natal Depression
Dibeela denies BDP association
Chess team targets online glory
Govt. moves swiftly to stop possible defections
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Ask Rakgadi donates to needy children at Etsha JSS
Man slits another’s neck with a bottle
Saleshando refuses to withdraw statement against Masisi
More charges for robbery suspects
Govt. to review primary education system
MP Balopi and Dr Kwape imposters arrested
Moles penetrate DIS
Floor crossing- Why now?
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Dibeela denies BDP association
-
News3 days ago
Ask Rakgadi donates to needy children at Etsha JSS
-
News2 days ago
Man slits another’s neck with a bottle
-
News20 hours ago
Saleshando refuses to withdraw statement against Masisi
-
News19 hours ago
More charges for robbery suspects
-
News20 hours ago
Govt. to review primary education system
-
News13 hours ago
MP Balopi and Dr Kwape imposters arrested
-
News13 hours ago
Moles penetrate DIS