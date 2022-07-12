Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sacu's new course
Sacu's new course
SACU EXECUTIVE SECRETARY: Paulina Elago

Business

Sacu’s new course

By

Published

  • Industrialization tops Union’s priorities

Amidst the socio-economic challenges rampant around the world, Southern African Customs Union (SACU) has reiterated its efforts to refocus its Work Programme on Industrialization.

Through the programme, SACU has made it a priority to tap into sectors of agro processing, textile and clothing industries as the customs union strives to become an industrial and innovation hub for the African region.

Speaking at the 7th SACU Summit in Gaborone last Thursday, Executive Secretary, Paulina Elago revealed the refocused Work Programme is deliberately structured to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The AfCFTA aims to boost intra-African trade by providing a comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement among member states.

“We have prioritized financing for industrialization, trade facilitation and logistics together with the implementation of the AfCFTA as key focus areas for the work programme. For industrialization, SACU seeks to deepen regional economic integration through the development of regional value chains. To guide this work, member states have adopted a vision for industrialization which seeks to build a diversified, competitive, sustainable and equitable industrial base that supports structural transformation and the economic integration of the SACU region,” declared Elago.

The move comes at a time when the world economy is facing the crippling aftereffects of Covid-19 and the current financial fallout from the on-going Ukraine-Russia war.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While economies were starting to show signs of recovery post the pandemic, the bloody conflict in Ukraine represents a hug dent to the chances of economic recovery.

The war not only threatens global economic growth prospects but food security with the continued increase in the cost of basic food commodities and fuel.

“The implementation of the AfCFTA is a major priority for SACU as it presents the best opportunity for the region to achieve its integration objectives at both the regional and continental levels. For SACU, the key is to position itself strategically to take full advantage of the export opportunities, diversify and broaden its industrial capacity to supply the African Continent and beyond,” added Elago.

According to official data from SACU , the trade deficit for textiles and clothing sectors between the regional bloc and the world measured to US$8 Billion and US$3.3 billion in 2020 respectively.

Further, the cosmetics and essential oils sector amounted to R17.66 billion and R6.2 billion correspondingly.

When it comes to agro-processing, SACU region produced close to 3.6 million tonnes, which represents 1.1 percent of the world’s total annual meat production.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the other hand, leather and leather products amounted to R25.9 billion in imports in 2018 against exports valued at R11.9 billion therefore creating a trade deficit of R13.9 billion.

SACU was formed in 1910 with the main aim to enhance the economic development, diversification, industrialization and competitiveness of the five member states.

As of now SACU’s membership comprise of Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Human bones and clothes found in the bush

As concerns over missing people continue to dominate public discourse across the country, another incident has been reported at Takatokwane police after suspected human...

2 days ago

News

Alleged hitman reneges on murder confession

WATCH: Hamadi Makuha, an alleged hitman in a case of mistaken identity where a wrong target, Thato Meswele was killed, has reneged on his...

1 day ago

Politics

Court to rule on BNF dispute next week

WATCH: Gaborone High Court has reserved judgement to next week, in a case in which some members are suing the BNF for what they...

4 days ago

Politics

Political parties to disclose donors under new law

While government funding of political parties remains a pipe dream, the new Societies Act will make it compulsory for parties to disclose their donors,...

6 days ago

Sports

Botswana and Namibia bid to co-host AFCON 2027

WATCH: Botswana and Namibia have signed a memorandum of agreement to jointly bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

2 days ago

Latest News

P220k boost for The Mares

Lucara Botswana and Olympique De Khorigba duo Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng have showered Botswana National Women’s team with a whopping P220 000 respectively...

5 days ago

News

EU calls for moratorium on death penalty

WATCH: The European Union has once again pleaded with the government of Botswana to impose a moratorium on the death penalty saying the practice...

18 hours ago
Burs on the move Burs on the move

Business

Burs on the move

Revenue Service launch 2021/22 filing season For the very first time, Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) chose the city of Francistown to launch its...

11 hours ago
Off the ground Off the ground

Business

Off the ground

Maun-Vic Falls flights up and running Last Thursday marked the start of a new chapter in Maun as Fastjet touched down in the tourist...

11 hours ago
Chillin'out Chillin'out

Entertainment

Chillin’out

What did you take healy Botswana Democratic Party held its Gaborone Regional Congress at one of the hotels in Gaborone over the weekend. Many...

11 hours ago
Leading wth leather Leading wth leather

Business

Leading wth leather

YouTube tutorials spark business dream Glued to tutorials on YouTube, where he would spend hours watching craftsman working with leather, Tlotlang Keutlwile realised he...

11 hours ago
Grooving Grooving

Entertainment

Grooving

Duece gets his juice Francistown made entertainer, DJ Duece (Mmeshe Khata) may finally have found his big breakthrough thousands of kilometers away from home....

11 hours ago
Big weekend 08 July 2022 Big weekend 08 July 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend 08 July 2022

Joyous Celebration date revealed The gospel show to end all gospel shows,The Life Changing Concert with joyous Celebration is back following a long break...

12 hours ago
Advertisement