Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sad state of affairs
Sad state of affairs
HOPELESS: The caricature says it all

News

Sad state of affairs

By

Published

The Zanu PF led government has been a serious letdown for many Zimbos.

In the last two decades, millions of Zimbabweans have left the country for greener pastures in neighbouring countries and beyond.

These include both professionals and non-skilled, prepared to do any job for survival.

In South Africa, Zimbabwe has the largest migrant population and most of them are undocumented.

This has eroded their dignity as they are sometimes treated inhumanely, labeled criminals and accused of ‘taking’ jobs meant for South Africans.

Last week, yet another incident happened showing just how Zimbabweans who are staying illegally in that country are belittled.

MEC for Health in Limpopo, Phophi Ramathuba became a centre of attraction when she was filmed scolding a Zimbabwean woman who had sought medical services in one of the hospitals in that province.

The senior health official told the patient that Zimbos were an unnecessary burden on South Africa’s public health system and that she should go back to her country for medical attention.

Ramathuba’s rants were of course met with mixed feelings: she was a brave woman to some for speaking out on Zimbabwe’s bad governance and an unprofessional health personnel for harassing a patient.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The issue for me is not whether she is bold or not but how our past and present governments have mismanaged our economy such that millions have had to leave and be subjected to inhumane treatment in foreign lands.

If all was well in our country, most Zimbos out there would not have left. Nothing beats the comfort and joy of being home with relatives and friends. But they were forced by the circumstances to leave for better opportunities.

Our public health system collapsed long ago but those in power are not bothered because they can seek medical care anywhere in the world.

Unemployment in Zimbabwe is more than 80 percent and again nothing meaningful is being done to bolster the economy and create jobs.

Often, Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa have been told to go back home and fix their country. And seeing that we are heading towards elections next year, this kind of talk will become even louder.

The ballot has not solved anything in Zimbabwe; God knows what will!

So even if my fellow countrymen come back home in their numbers, I don’t think that will solve anything.

I am sure outsiders expect us to revolt against the regime. Again, it’s not that easy as we know the consequences: lives have been lost before.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

We will, however, continue hoping and praying for a better Zimbabwe so we don’t cross borders for the chance at a better life.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Inside the police torture chamber

An evening ride into the city last Saturday ended brutally for Gerald Estate resident, Goitsemodimo Setume, and his two companions. The 41-year-old is nursing...

2 days ago
The removal man The removal man

Business

The removal man

First-of-its-kind body modification clinic opens in Gabs As a child selling ice-pops to thirsty neighbours for a bit of extra pocket-money, Ndiye Chengeta has...

2 days ago

News

From the high bench to the bar

*Retired Judge Tafa joins private practice.

2 days ago
For the love of travel For the love of travel

Business

For the love of travel

See the world with Nature Lovers Considering her impressive, varied business background, it’s hard to believe Koketso Humu only turned 33 last month. With...

2 days ago
A shot in the arm for National Business Conference A shot in the arm for National Business Conference

Business

A shot in the arm for National Business Conference

Debswana,FNBB inject P1million in NBC sponsorship Debswana and First National Bank Botswana(FNBB) have sponsored the 2022 edition of National Business Conference(NBC) with P500 000...

2 days ago

News

Construction giants clash over concrete blocks

*Kwena Concrete demands P12m from UNIK Construction

11 hours ago
From the pulpit to the freedom square From the pulpit to the freedom square

News

From the pulpit to the freedom square

Okavango voice Prophet elias aims to wrestle maun west from Saleshando Maun’s popular prophet, Thato Elias of Saving Grace ministries has declared his interest...

2 days ago

Politics

We are not Khama loyalists

BDP losing team deny BPF association we are now focussing on unity – Tsogwane Botswana Democratic Party central committee lobby list that was led...

2 days ago

News

‘Feed me!’

Accused killer complains of hunger Despite the deadly serious allegations against him, a man accused of murder seemed more worried about prison’s poor kitchen...

2 days ago

Politics

5 seats up for grabs

Who will Masisi pick? Botswana Democratic Party elective congress has come and gone. While the dust from Tsabong has settled; attention now turns to...

2 days ago

News

Beaten by the booze

Suspected thief gets drunk on the job A suspected burglar who treated himself to a bottle of whiskey during a late-night break-in allegedly got...

2 days ago
Alosa group is go Alosa group is go

Business

Alosa group is go

BDC officially launch Business Den winners A year-and-a-half after winning the BDC Business Den, Alosa Group of Companies was officially launched by Botswana Development...

2 days ago
Consumer fair's private push Consumer fair's private push

Business

Consumer fair’s private push

Business Botswana President, Gobusamang Keebine has applauded the Consumer Fair for helping grow the country’s private sector. Speaking at the official opening of the...

2 days ago
Advertisement