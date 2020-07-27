Speaker of the National Assembly, Phandu Skelemani has given Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando, until tomorrow to withdraw a statement he made in the last Special parliament sitting that State of Public Emergency was being imposed to corruptly swindle Government through Covid-19 tenders.

Although he provided the Speaker with the evidence as asked to support his statement, Skelemani dismissed it saying it was not sufficient enough.

The speaker said that he wanted proof that indeed those who were awarded tenders during SOPE were related to the President.

The debate on the matter got heated today as the speaker was dismissing the evidence brought before him saying it does not show how President Mokgweetsi Masisi was related to the people who were awarded the tenders. “What more do you want. If you want DNA, then HE is here it can be administered,” said the Member of Parliament for Maun West who was seemingly losing his patience.

However, the Speaker asked him to withdraw the statement, which he refused to do.

The Speaker nevertheless gave him until tomorrow to withdraw failure of which disciplinary action will be taken against him.