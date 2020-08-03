News
Saleshando, Skelemani square off in court
The case in which Leader of Opposition (LOO) and Member of Parliament for Maun West, Dumelang Saleshando, has dragged the Speaker of the National Assembly to court is expected to commence before Justice Godfrey Radijeng this morning.
In court papers filed before the Gaborone High Court, Saleshando who is also the President of Botswana Congress Party (BCP) pleads with court to interdict the speaker from suspending him from Parliament sitting.
“An order restraining and interdicting the Respondents from suspending the Applicant in sitting in the national assembly pending review of the proceedings intended to be launched against the Respondent in their decision to suspend the Applicant,” the application reads in part.
In the court documents, Saleshando further pleads “an order permitting and entitling the applicant (Saleshando) to sit in and participate in the proceedings of the national assembly pending review to be launched against the respondents.”
According to the background of the case, Saleshando says at a parliamentary meeting held at Boipuso Hall in April 2020, he made an allegation that there were tender allocations which were politically influenced.
“I specifically stated amongst other things that a company called Motenco Solutions (PTY) Ltd was awarded a tender for P 13, 747, 360 .00 for the provision of anti-retroviral drugs without a competitive bid.”
Saleshando further argues that he further told Parliament that one of the directors of the said company is a certain Boitumelo Phadi Mmutle who is the sister to President Mokgweetsi Masisi.
“I also tendered documents retrieved from the website of Public Procurement And Assets Disposal Board, (PPDAB) which indicated that the said company was indeed awarded,” the court record reads.
“To my dismay after conclusion that the motion for that day, the 2nd respondent (speaker of Parliament) named me again and called upon Honorable Kably to move the motion in terms of order 60.4. Honorable Kably moved the said motion and members of parliament elected through the Botswana Democratic Party ticket voted for my suspension from parliament for a period of five days.”
@sharonmathala
sharonm@thevoicebw.com
Saleshando, Skelemani square off in court
Son charged with killing mother’s boyfriend in a domestic dispute
Pressure groups push for Masisi to stop wildlife trade
Justice Motlhabane case postponed to Tuesday
Matsha truck driver was irresponsible- witness
Nine more Covid-19 positive cases detected
Kgosi Tawana survives car crash
Sefalana to create 300 more jobs this year
Morupisi case postponed after burglary at witnesse’s house
Shot in the chest
Rural school grapples with abject poverty
Basketball set for imminent return
A family affair
Drug peddler gets 15 years
Put down
Back to square one
Desperate dad’s cry for help
Masisi mourns with Moswaane
Double murder suspect in quarantine
Makwala stadium up in smoke
Kgosi Tawana survives car crash
Saleshando refuses to withdraw statement against Masisi
Drug peddler gets 15 years
Shot in the chest
A family affair
Rural school grapples with abject poverty
Morupisi case postponed after burglary at witnesse’s house
Desperate dad’s cry for help
Masisi mourns with Moswaane
Basketball set for imminent return
Sefalana to create 300 more jobs this year
Back to square one
Double murder suspect in quarantine
More charges for robbery suspects
Nine more Covid-19 positive cases detected
MP Balopi and Dr Kwape imposters arrested
Put down
Moles penetrate DIS
Makwala stadium up in smoke
Govt. to review primary education system
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Kgosi Tawana survives car crash
-
News3 days ago
Nine more Covid-19 positive cases detected
-
News2 days ago
Matsha truck driver was irresponsible- witness
-
News23 hours ago
Justice Motlhabane case postponed to Tuesday
-
News20 hours ago
Pressure groups push for Masisi to stop wildlife trade
-
News16 hours ago
Son charged with killing mother’s boyfriend in a domestic dispute