Saleshando to move motion on rent subsidy

Member of Parliament for Maun West, Dumelang Saleshando, will this morning table a motion asking that the Covid 19 Relief Fund should provide subsidies for citizens who are unable to pay rentals for their residential and business premises as well as Batswana in the informal sector who have lost their income on account of the national lockdown.

In a letter addressed to the Clerk of National Assembly, Saleshando stated that the motion was very urgent and that there were many Batswana who are unable to pay rentals as they have lost their regular income due to the lockdown. “In the case of my constituency, some of their employers in the tourism sector closed down their business in February and staff was advised to take unpaid leave.”

He said that landlords were demanding rental payments as some of them are dependent on the rental income for their sustenance.

The Leader of Opposition said that it was common knowledge that those in the informal sector have lost all their income due to the lockdown and deserve a financial relief in the same way that those are employed on full time basis benefited from the wage subsidy. “May you kindly inform the speaker about the motion so that he may decide on the day the motion is to be considered as provided by Standing Order 50.1 (a)” mentioned Saleshando in his letter.

He will also make a call that all schools should remain closed during lockdown.

However, the Vice President of Umbrella for Democratic Change will also present a Question Without notice directed at the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Thapelo Matsheka. “I’ll ask that the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning provide details of purchases made by government for supplies associated with Covid-19 since the declaration of State of Emergency with a value of over P1 million through direct appointment.

He will also ask the Minister to specify the companies engaged and the goods they have procured. “Further, the Minister should state details of medical supplies worth over P2.4 billion procured from China.”