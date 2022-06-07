Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Saleshando's headache
Saleshando's headache
Saleshando, Tshere, Tshabang & Keorapetse (L-R)

News

Saleshando’s headache

By

Published

  • Defiant MPs choose UDC over BCP

Three of the five Members of Parliament from Botswana Congress Party (BCP) who have been targeted for ousting through primary elections are proving to be a headache for the lime machine.

The three, Never Tshabang of Nkange Constituency, Dithapelo Keorapetse of Selebi-Phikwe west and David Tshere of Mahalapye West have reportedly been subjected to a blackout of all party communication as punishment for breaking ranks with BCP leadership and choosing rather to align themselves with UDC President, Duma Boko.

To drive a message home that they were no longer wanted, the sidelined MPs have reportedly been removed from a BCP WhatsApp group called, Kgololo which is a digital meeting place for party activists and Exco members.

A plot has been allegedly hatched to dismiss, suspend or vet them out for indiscipline towards the party primary elections period.

It has also been alleged that if all that fails, the party would resort to rigging primary elections to make sure that the three do not return to parliament in 2024.

However the three are unshaken from their choice to remain within the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) against all odds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Their plan is that even if they get kicked out they will contest for elections under the UDC banner, the same way some of the Botswana Movement for Democracy members did in 2019 after their party was expelled from the Umbrella” explained a source close to the events.

Apparently by doing that the trio will be assured of a fair chance of returning to parliament and remaining under the UDC without aligning to any party.

“If Saleshando dismisses us from the BCP we will remain as UDC members but if Boko fires BCP from the UDC, BCP MPs who will resign too from the UDC will have to remain as Independent MPs or risk going for bye elections,” explained one of the MPs who preferred for his identity not to be revealed.

The MP further explained that the controversial floor crossing law does not bar one from becoming an independent candidate, “Provided you do not cross to any party, you are safe,”he said.

Meanwhile another UDC insider has told this publication that the Leader of Opposition in parliament, Dumelang Saleshando was going to have a hard time in the coming sitting of parliament as he is bound to face hostility from the trio and UDC MPs who are from Botswana National Front and Botswana People’s Party.

“They are going to frustrate as LOO because they want to replace him with Kenny Kapinga, MP for Okavango”, said the source who further revealed that a decision has been made not to fire Saleshando or the BCP from UDC to avoid tarnishing the good image of the UDC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

What went wrong? What went wrong?

News

What went wrong?

Popular Archbishop hangs himself in healing hut Famous in Chadibe for listening to villager’s problems and giving them wise counsel, it seems a popular...

2 days ago
Thank you for the news and goodbye Thank you for the news and goodbye

News

Thank you for the news and goodbye

Journalist retires after four decades of service After four decades of headlines and deadlines, a senior journalist in the Department of Information Services, Kebaeditse...

2 days ago
What crime have I committed? Katlholo What crime have I committed? Katlholo

News

What crime have I committed? – Katlholo

Making his first public appearance since his offices were sealed whilst out of the country on an international trip, the Director-General (DG) of the...

2 days ago
Masvingo risks another suspenion Masvingo risks another suspenion

News

Masvingo risks another suspenion

Party warns against early campaigns Aspiring President of Botswana Democratic Party National Youth Executive Council (BDP NYEC), Kabelo Masvingo Mhuriro has come under fire...

2 days ago
Minor in court for murder Minor in court for murder

News

Minor in court for murder

A 17-year-old teenager of Borakalalo ward has been arrested and remanded in custody by Molepolole Magistrates’ Court for murder. The boy, whose identity cannot...

2 days ago
IEC disappointed with rigging petitions failure to go to trial IEC disappointed with rigging petitions failure to go to trial

News

IEC disappointed with rigging petitions failure to go to trial

IEC to introduce electronic voter registration IEC has been operating without a commissioner since 2019 The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has spoken out about...

2 days ago
Whisking cakes with French flair Whisking cakes with French flair

Business

Whisking cakes with French flair

While cake-baking is traditionally a vocation associated with the fairer gender, a young man from Kopong is proving men can enjoy sweet success in...

2 days ago
GCC mayor not bothered by opponents GCC mayor not bothered by opponents

News

GCC mayor not bothered by opponents

GCC elections on Monday Gaborone City Council (GCC) Mayor, Father Maphongo is not bothered by the ongoing jostling for the mayor position by some...

2 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Voice Newspaper Botswana