‘Samba boys maintain impressive run
Mogoditshane Fighters make it 8-in-a-row with late win against Red Sparks
Early pace setters Mogoditshane Fighters maintained their four-point lead at the top of the Debswana First Division South table with a late winner at home to Red Sparks on Saturday.
Having been second best for much of the match, the league leader’s secured the points thanks to Kabo Ngongorego’s calm strike in the dying minutes of the game.
The 1-0 triumph was the ‘Samba Boys’ eighth consecutive victory – a remarkable run considering they lost their first two fixtures of the season!
With just one game to go until the halfway point in the season, Fighters are perfectly poised to gain automatic promotion back to the Premier League after a six-year absence.
However, speaking to Voice Sport after his side’s hard fought win, Fighters Coach Otlaadisa Mohambi, stressed he would not get carried away by their current form.
“There is still a long way to go hence we cannot relax and say we have won the league. We are going to keep working hard until we reach our ultimate goal which is to be promoted to the elite league!” said Mohambi.
For Red Sparks, the result overshadowed a decent performance in which they enjoyed plenty of possession and created numerous goal-scoring chances but lacked a killer edge up front.
This will be especially puzzling to Sparks’ Coach Thaloba Nthaga. Despite losing half of their games this season, Nthaga’s troops are actually the division’s second top scorers having found the back of the net 13 times – two less than Fighters.
“I think we did everything well but we were just unlucky to have lost this game right at the end. However, I feel there is no difference between us and Fighters, they are just fortunate to have won the match!” reflected Nthaga, whose side would have moved up to fifth in the table with a win.
Elsewhere, Masitaoka edged out Mochudi Rovers 1-0 to ensure they finish the week in second place. Breathing down their necks just a point behind are Union Flamengo Santos, who hammered bottom placed Ncojane Young Stars 4-0.
Mochudi Centre Chiefs returned to winning ways after a six game winless run, beating Broadhurst United 1-0 at home, a scoreline that was repeated by Matebejana away at Holy Ghost.
The final game of the weekend saw Jwaneng Fighters and Black Forest play out a goalless draw.
Zebras go with the Floh
Youth and experience lead the line
The exuberance of youth and the craft of experience will be tasked with spearheading the Zebras attack as the long road to Cameroon begins in Zimbabwe today (Friday 15 November).
Security Systems veteran forward, Kenanao ‘Floh’ Kgetholetsile, 36, and Extension Gunners speedy striker, 22-year-old Misani Thupa make for an unlikely partnership.
However, the pair will be hoping they can fire the goals that get Botswana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign off to a winning start.
First up is a Zimbabwe side oozing with both talent and confidence. The Warriors squad boasts the likes of Belgian-based winger Knowledge Musona and Kaiser Chiefs midfield star, Khama Billiat.
The trip to Harare is followed by Monday’s home fixture against reigning AFCON champions Algeria. Led by Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, the North Africans will be confident of victory.
Speaking to Voice Sport recently, Kgetholetsile revealed that even though time was not on his side, he never gave up on his dream of playing for Botswana.
“My love for football began from a very tender age with a sole dream of representing my country at national competitions at some point. However, it happened at a later stage because of unforeseen circumstances which were beyond my control and they made me to be the strong player I have become at the moment,” declared the dreadlocked goal machine.
On the other hand, Thupa’s call up has come early in his rapidly rising career.
“I grew up with parents who were always in my neck to get an education. Finally, I was able to complete my studies and started playing football regularly until I came to Gunners,” he said, describing his selection for the national team as the proudest moment of his fledgling career.
Goals proved hard to come by in the Zebras last effort at qualifying for AFCON. In a disastrous six-game campaign which yielded just one point, Keegile’s Kone’s fourth minute strike in a 2-1 loss to Mauritania was the only time Botswana found the back of the net.
Between them, Floh and Thupa will look to provide fresh impetus to the Zebras stale attack.
Joel in the crown
REIGNITING THE SPIRIT OF 2012
For many years we have been drawn in tricky qualifying groups but we always try our best to come up with the necessary results.
Taking you back to the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Gabon, for the qualifiers we were in the group of death, which included Tunisia and Togo, but we managed to qualify anyway.
That is the spirit the boys need coming into these crucial encounters, first against Zimbabwe and then Algeria, who are the defending AFCON champions and include Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez in their ranks.
A STRONG SQUAD – DESPITE MY OMISSION!
Honestly, Coach Adel Amarouche has selected a good team. He has picked in-form players who are all doing well for the respective clubs.
Amarouche has a clear strategy and knows exactly how he wants the guys to play.
Also, I have no hard feelings for not being called up to the team because others deserve the same chance that I once got.
We just need to support those who have been given the nod to represent the country.
CHILLYBOY’S RED HOT APPOINTMENT
Congratulations to Chillyboy! Truly speaking, he deserves this appointment and I believe he will excel.
We have always wanted a youthful figure who will address our problems as local athletes in efforts to grow our sports.
However, footballers need to understand Chillyboy is not only there for football but all sporting codes.
Anyway, I say this again, the man was not chosen by mistake but by merit!
LIVERPOOL’S SIZZLING START
Liverpool FC were excellent at the weekend, hammering the defending champions Manchester City 3-1 in a truly remarkable game at Anfield.
The Reds are now eight points clear at the top and their players are showing the hunger required to win the Premier League for the first time in the club’s glittering history.
Regardless of the opponents they face, Liverpool always go for the win.
Jurgen Klopp has got them playing wonderful football and I must admit it’s a pleasure to watch – although as an Arsenal fan that’s difficult to say!
OUTCLASSED BY GALAXY
Jwaneng Galaxy are a very good, consistent team.
Their squad have been together for a long time, they complement each other well and deliver high class performances week in week out.
It certainly showed in our 3-1 loss to them last Wednesday when we were sadly second best.
Nevertheless, we took the loss to our drawing board and I am confident we will come back stronger.
Cooper says sorry
Apologetic Mini Cooper zooms back into Zebras fold
After making headlines for his drink-fuelled indiscipline whilst on national team duty, Mothusi Cooper has offered a heartfelt apology to the nation.
Although he was not included in the Zebras initial 25-man squad for the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifiers with Zimbabwe and Algeria, Cooper’s remorse has earned him a recall to the side.
Widely regarded as one of Botswana’s most talented footballers, the 22-year-old central midfielder was one of four players suspended from the Zebras by Head Coach, Adel Amrouche.
Cooper, along with Orapa United players, Mothusi Johnson and Onkabetse Makgantai and Thero Setsile (TS Galaxy) were booted out in disgrace after being caught drinking alcohol while in camp.
The quartet’s boozy antics reportedly took place in-between the Zebras ill-fated two-legged FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier against Malawi, which they lost 1-0.
Whilst Cooper’s drinking mates remain condemned to the sidelines, the Township Rollers playmaker has been handed a shot at redemption.
Having originally been omitted by Amrouche when the Belgian announced his squad on Monday, Cooper was handed a surprise recall just 24 hours later.
This was followed by a 39-second video of Cooper on social media in which he apologised to the nation for his indiscipline.
The dreadlocked midfielder, who goes by the nickname Mini Cooper, advised professional players to stop drinking alcohol ‘before it’s too late’.
He further apologised to his family for his misbehaviour and was quick to thank Amrouche, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) and the fans for giving him a second chance with the national team.
Not wishing to dwell on the matter, Amrouche described Copper as a good player bursting with potential.
“I’m glad he’s apologised,” added the coach, whose side left for Zimbabwe on Tuesday, where they meet the Warriors in Harare on Friday.
The Zebras then return home, where they face the daunting task of hosting recently crowned AFCON champions Algeria at the National Stadium on Monday.
In a brief interview with Voice Sport, Amrouche stressed that whilst Botswana players are talented, they need to work on their discipline and ‘respect the camp’.
Although he bemoaned the lack of preparation time the squad have had together, Amrouche noted match fitness was not a concern.
“I believe my players are ready to represent the nation well. There are new players in the team – they will be guided by the more experienced guys who have played in international games before. We do not have stars and are in the process of building a strong team with a good mentality,” added Amrouche.
The no-nonsense tactician further revealed that Jwaneng Galaxy’s midfield maestro Lebogang Ditsele was called for camp but did not show up.
“If he does not respect his country he should stay at home. I will work with those who are willing to play!” blasted the Belgian.
