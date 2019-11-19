‘Samba boys maintain impressive run

Early pace setters Mogoditshane Fighters maintained their four-point lead at the top of the Debswana First Division South table with a late winner at home to Red Sparks on Saturday.

Having been second best for much of the match, the league leader’s secured the points thanks to Kabo Ngongorego’s calm strike in the dying minutes of the game.

The 1-0 triumph was the ‘Samba Boys’ eighth consecutive victory – a remarkable run considering they lost their first two fixtures of the season!

With just one game to go until the halfway point in the season, Fighters are perfectly poised to gain automatic promotion back to the Premier League after a six-year absence.

However, speaking to Voice Sport after his side’s hard fought win, Fighters Coach Otlaadisa Mohambi, stressed he would not get carried away by their current form.

“There is still a long way to go hence we cannot relax and say we have won the league. We are going to keep working hard until we reach our ultimate goal which is to be promoted to the elite league!” said Mohambi.

For Red Sparks, the result overshadowed a decent performance in which they enjoyed plenty of possession and created numerous goal-scoring chances but lacked a killer edge up front.

This will be especially puzzling to Sparks’ Coach Thaloba Nthaga. Despite losing half of their games this season, Nthaga’s troops are actually the division’s second top scorers having found the back of the net 13 times – two less than Fighters.

“I think we did everything well but we were just unlucky to have lost this game right at the end. However, I feel there is no difference between us and Fighters, they are just fortunate to have won the match!” reflected Nthaga, whose side would have moved up to fifth in the table with a win.

Elsewhere, Masitaoka edged out Mochudi Rovers 1-0 to ensure they finish the week in second place. Breathing down their necks just a point behind are Union Flamengo Santos, who hammered bottom placed Ncojane Young Stars 4-0.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs returned to winning ways after a six game winless run, beating Broadhurst United 1-0 at home, a scoreline that was repeated by Matebejana away at Holy Ghost.

The final game of the weekend saw Jwaneng Fighters and Black Forest play out a goalless draw.

