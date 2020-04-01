News
Sangomas’ fatal battle
Trio implicated in rival’s fiery death
Three traditional doctors in Serowe will have their spiritual powers put to the test as they race against time to escape a possible death penalty for the gruesome murder of a rival medicine man on 19th February.
The trio of Keitumetse Dudu Seakane, 34, Phaphane Jack, 27, and Gladys Dintwa, 52, is accused of burning Mhanje Raplanka alive at his home in Itsokwane Farms, just a few kilometers from Moiyabana.
The three sangomas, who were granted bail by Serowe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19th March, appeared again for mention this Monday.
Speaking to The Voice, No. 2 District Officer Commanding, Paul Oketsang, confirmed the trio has been charged with the 67-year-old Raplanka’s murder.
However, the top cop would not go into detail as the matter is sensitive and still under investigation.
In an exclusive, emotional interview with this publication, a family spokesperson revealed they received a call at midnight on February 19th from concerned neighbours at the usually quite lands.
“They said people were killing our father and we should rush as quickly as possible to fetch him as he needed medical attention,” narrated the source, who pleaded to remain anonymous as he still has to give evidence in court.
The spokesperson is convinced the mastermind behind the cold-blooded murder was Gladys, the deceased’s niece.
“From what we learnt after the old man’s death, Gladys, who’s a traditional doctor, had once asked her uncle to pass on his shrine to her, a request he flatly rejected.”
According to the source, the holy shrine in the middle of the elderly man’s farm has long been a source of envy for Gladys, who desperately needed it to fortify herself.
Narrating his version of events from the fateful night, the family member claimed the trio drove together in a Honda Fit owned by Jack, parking close to the corrugated mud hut where an unsuspecting Raplanka lay sleeping.
“Gladys remained behind in the car, while Keitumetse and Phaphane proceeded to the house. They took a bath at the gate before entering the yard,” The Voice was told.
The two sangomas allegedly doused the house in petrol before setting it on fire.
“From what we heard, the old man somehow managed to break through the door before he was completely consumed by fire. But they knocked him down with a log and poured more petrol on his burning body,” said the source, who remained remarkably calm considering his gory narrative.
Convinced Raplanka was dead, the two men reportedly returned to the car and fled the scene.
“Miraculously, he managed to extinguish the fire and staggered to the next yard, about a kilometre away, where he narrated his ordeal and named his attackers. It was the neighbours who alerted us and the police,” continued the family insider.
According to the source, a police van arrived an hour later to pick the badly burnt old man, who unfortunately died on the way to the hospital, a few kilometers from Moiyabana.
The suspects were arrested around noon the next day.
They are due back in court for mention on 2nd June.
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
- As noted yesterday Botswana has confirmed 3 cases of Covid-19. We now report a fourth Covid-19 case, this case is of a 79 old lady from Ramotswa who unfortunately demised on the 25th March, 2020 and was buried over the weekend on the 28th March 2020. She had travelled to Motswedi, South Africa on the 14 March 2020 and returned the following day on the 15th March 2020.
She started showing symptoms on the 21 March 2020 and later developed fever. It was noted that she had a significant other, comorbidities. On return from Motswedi she was kept on home quarantine from where she was brought to Bamalete Lutheran Hospital.
She was seen in Accident and Emergency and put under mandatory quarantine where she died on the 25 March 2020, and burial conducted with the necessary precautions of someone suspected to have highly an infectious disease.
Contact tracing is currently underway and so far 14 have been identified, quarantined and tested for Covid-19. Results are awaited.
Regarding the previous 3 cases we would like the Nation to note the following:
- The first case is a 47-year-old male, Motswana who came from Basingstoke, travelled to the United Kingdom on the 29th February 2020 and returned on the 21st March 2020. At the time of arrival the patient was asymptomatic.
The patient developed a fever (>38°C), coughing and running shortness of breath, the patient was swabbed on the 28th March 2020. The patient was tested at the National Health Laboratory (NHL) and also referred to National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in South Africa.
- The second case is a 40-year-old female Motswana who travelled with her husband to Thailand on the 10th March 2020 and returned to Botswana on 20th March 2020 through Dubai, and through OR Tambo and SSKI.
The lady developed sore throat, was coughing and had a headache.
She was swabbed on the 27th March 2020. The patient was tested at the National Health Laboratory (NHL) and also referred to National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in South Africa.
- The third case is a 42-year-old male Motswana who travelled with his wife to Thailand on the 10th March 2020 and returned to Botswana on 20th March 2020 through Dubai, and through OR Tambo and SSKI.
The male was coughing with a temperature of 37.8°C. He was swabbed on the 27th March 2020. The patient was tested at the National Health Laboratory (NHL) and also referred to National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in South Africa.
As we face this challenge I call upon you my Countryman to stand together in unity as we fight this scourge. We together shall prevail. We have done this before and we shall do it again.
Kweneng Region records 18 Covid-19 suspects
Kweneng Region had by March 27th recorded 18 Coronavirus suspects, 13 from Kweneng East, one from Kweneng West and four from Thamaga site.
Four of them have already been tested and results for three came out negative while one is still pending.
When briefing the media at Scottish Livingstone Hospital (SLH) last Friday, Molepolole Coordinator for Kweneng Regional Health Management Team, Chipo Petlo, said they were making arrangements to contain any influx of Covid-19 patients and prepare for a possible spill-over from Gaborone health facilities.
She said they are currently working on logistics at Molepolole Institute of Health Sciences (IHS) and Molepolole College of Education (MCE) while two lodge owners have submitted their names for their facilities to be used for quarantine.
Kweneng Regional Public Health Specialist, Dr Terrence Mukuhwa, noted that they have identified quarantine facilities including Scottish Livingstone Hospital TB ward isolation facility which has a total of 13 beds.
He said the community has the right of choice on the isolation facility and that they have several teams that have been identified and anticipated to coordinate the prevention and control with laboratories capacitated to handle the specimen.
“Regardless of how prepared the health department is, we can only successfully prevent cases if everyone in the community from the youngest to the oldest come together as a community for the successful control of this pandemic,” added Mukuhwa.
In an effort to avoid crowded places, SLH have reduced the visiting hours of patients to three times a day each taking 30 minutes and only two visitors per patient allowed during visiting time.
Visiting hours start from 7 am to 7:30 am, followed by 1pm to 1:30 pm and the 7pm to 7:30pm.
Acting Hospital Superintendent, Dr Dayana Palai, said the training was ongoing for both clinical and non clinical staff and that they have already trained about 309 personnel in the region.“We have different departments that we are aware are crowded, like the Eye Clinic which is in the Southern Region centre. We have extra chairs to organise the queue. We encourage the community to take proper hygiene precautions by washing hands and sanitising, not wearing gloves as they end up overstaying with them for hours,” she added. Palai also encouraged the community to stay home and avoiding going to the shopping malls unnecessarily.
