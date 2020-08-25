Tonight (Friday) Gilbert Promotions, together with The Supply Group, will launch, The Supply Magazine.

The digital magazine will focus on lifestyle and profiling celebrities.

Adding a touch of class to proceedings, the night will be graced by none other than the queen of Hip Hop herself, Sasa Klaas who will perform together with other artists.

The event will be held at Black Mogobe Plaza, CBD.

It starts at 1900hrs and will be live on selected social media platforms.