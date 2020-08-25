Entertainment
Sasa Klaas supplies a touch of class
Tonight (Friday) Gilbert Promotions, together with The Supply Group, will launch, The Supply Magazine.
The digital magazine will focus on lifestyle and profiling celebrities.
Adding a touch of class to proceedings, the night will be graced by none other than the queen of Hip Hop herself, Sasa Klaas who will perform together with other artists.
The event will be held at Black Mogobe Plaza, CBD.
It starts at 1900hrs and will be live on selected social media platforms.
Sponsored ads
Xwalla cashes in
Breeding season volume 2
Tumza’s big bullets
Sasa Klaas supplies a touch of class
Swagger back again
DJ Tuli’s falling for you
Celeb edition with Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego
Love, sex, and drama
Doggy delights
Toxic couple wash dirty linen in public
Seyeyi bible to be completed next year
Did speaker fail GBV motion?
Young boxer fighting for his life
Elephants terrorise Maitengwe residents
A hole in the BGU
Was Mugabe a better devil?
The history makers
Area A rapist on the loose
Kably warns ministers to wake up
Boy, 15, arrested for murder
Senior Transport official in court over P200 bribe
State closes its case in Morupisi trial
Undecided!
Liquor industry stands with govt on alcohol ban
Maekopo rape trial set for Friday
Grant me bail for the sake of my bum
Two die in tragic car crash
Gang rapes rock Letlhakane
BDF Major on trial for allegedly raping colleague’s wife
See no evil, speak no evil
Flashback with Mongala
Agric Ministry to use drones next ploughing season
De Beers’ to cut jobs after the SoE
Bibles needed for quarantined Covid-19 patients
PAC reveals shocking figures of land allocation waiting list
Mogodoza in a hurry
Unapologetically African
Maun and Chobe regions record 4 Covid-19 cases
No law stops chain stores from selling airtime, chicken by-products and cow hooves
Man nabbed for dagga possession
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Senior Transport official in court over P200 bribe
-
News5 days ago
State closes its case in Morupisi trial
-
News4 days ago
Grant me bail for the sake of my bum
-
News4 days ago
Two die in tragic car crash
-
News6 days ago
Gang rapes rock Letlhakane
-
News1 day ago
BDF Major on trial for allegedly raping colleague’s wife
-
News5 days ago
Agric Ministry to use drones next ploughing season
-
Business2 days ago
De Beers’ to cut jobs after the SoE