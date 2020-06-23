SCB donates PPE to Sir Ketumile Hospital

As part of the Bank’s continued support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Botswana Standard Chartered handed over P500, 000 worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital.

The donation forms part of the Bank’s P5.1 million contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Botswana which included a P1 million contribution to the National COVID-19 Relief Fund and a USD 300,000 (approximately P3.6 million) contribution to the Botswana Red Cross Society.

Speaking at the handover ceremony last Thursday, Standard Chartered Bank Education Trust Trustee- Thabo Mathews, said the hospital is doing a commendable job protecting people’s lives.

He said it was for this reason that the bank trust was prompted to help support their effort and encourage them to keep fighting the good fight.

The Hospital Commissioning Manager Dr Thato Moumakwa said the donation will go a long way in impacting their effort to enable a patient centre care environment every day.

He said the PPE will help the clinical team in providing service for those who are affected under these unprecedented circumstances.

“The Hospital operates as a public company and its mission is to provide reliable, high quality medical education, research and clinical services at a quaternary level to all people of Botswana. We strive to maintain leadership by providing quality service, offering innovative new services to clients and be up to date with world class technology,” said Moumakwa.

Standard Chartered Botswana Chief Executive Officer, Mpho Masupe, emphasized the bank’s ongoing commitment to support Batswana and the economy rise from the pandemic.

He urged other stakeholders to take part in supporting government and the institutions on the frontline.

He said as Botswana’s oldest bank they aim to be responsive and available not only to their customers but to where the need arises.