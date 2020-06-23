News
SCB donates PPE to Sir Ketumile Hospital
As part of the Bank’s continued support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Botswana Standard Chartered handed over P500, 000 worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital.
The donation forms part of the Bank’s P5.1 million contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Botswana which included a P1 million contribution to the National COVID-19 Relief Fund and a USD 300,000 (approximately P3.6 million) contribution to the Botswana Red Cross Society.
Speaking at the handover ceremony last Thursday, Standard Chartered Bank Education Trust Trustee- Thabo Mathews, said the hospital is doing a commendable job protecting people’s lives.
He said it was for this reason that the bank trust was prompted to help support their effort and encourage them to keep fighting the good fight.
The Hospital Commissioning Manager Dr Thato Moumakwa said the donation will go a long way in impacting their effort to enable a patient centre care environment every day.
He said the PPE will help the clinical team in providing service for those who are affected under these unprecedented circumstances.
“The Hospital operates as a public company and its mission is to provide reliable, high quality medical education, research and clinical services at a quaternary level to all people of Botswana. We strive to maintain leadership by providing quality service, offering innovative new services to clients and be up to date with world class technology,” said Moumakwa.
Standard Chartered Botswana Chief Executive Officer, Mpho Masupe, emphasized the bank’s ongoing commitment to support Batswana and the economy rise from the pandemic.
He urged other stakeholders to take part in supporting government and the institutions on the frontline.
He said as Botswana’s oldest bank they aim to be responsive and available not only to their customers but to where the need arises.
Jilted lover remanded for violating restraining order
A 26-year-old man is facing a jail term after defying a restraining court order by snatching his ex-lover’s mobile phone at Maun’s old mall last month and pawned it.
Seemingly unable to deal with the rejection by his former girlfriend, Kenny Samunzala of Newstance ward in Kasane, is accused of stalking the woman, Mwale Elizabeth Johane.
Samunzala’s behaviour, according to the police, is seen as life threatening as he has a history of abusing the woman.
“He does not accept that their relationship is over. He is always following her around and this is one of the gender based violence issues and if given bail the complainant can end up getting harmed,” prosecutor Paul Basupi told a Maun Magistrates court this week.
Johane is said to have terminated the relationship due to Samuzala’s abusive ways.
When making an application to have the accused remanded in custody, Basupi said despite the restraining order issued against him, Samunzala is always following Johane around pestering her for reconciliation.
Samunzala is facing a single count of disobedience of lawful orders and another count for stealing Johane’s Huawei Mate mobile phone valued at P8000.
Facts brought before court are that Samunzala, despite being on restraining order against Johane, he on the 18th of May 2020 at Maun old mall entered into Johane’s personal space and snatched her phone.
The court order does not allow him to come within a 100 metre range with Johane.
On Tuesday last week he was arraigned for violating the court order.
According to the prosecutor, Samunzala should not be given bail as he is a “flight risk,” and is seemingly “homeless.”
“He was arrested at a friend’s house and it appears that he keeps moving around and does not have a permanent address. Granting him bail will be risky” added Basupi.
A statement from the police indicate that when grabbing the phone from Johane, Samunzala is said to have uttered the words “I went to your house and I could not get in because you have locked the gate, yet I have no place to stay.”
Samunzala who was arrested on June 13th, had pleaded with the court to grant him bail as he needed to travel to Gaborone for medical attention.
However, presiding magistrate, Keneilwe Kgoadi, ruled in favour of the prosecution and denied Samunzala bail. The matter is set for mention on 30th June.
Jailed
Girlfriend stabber sentenced to five years in prison
A jealous boyfriend who was found guilty of unlawful wounding for stabbing his heavily pregnant girlfriend five times has been jailed.
Presiding Magistrate, Tshepo Thedi sentenced the convicted man, Vulture Phuthegang to five years in prison, with 12 months wholly suspended.
Phuthegang was convicted for repeatedly stabbing the mother of his three children; Dikago Rasego at the couple’s rented home in Mogoditshane back in 2018.
Submitting her evidence in court, Rasego told the court that she was preparing dinner on the fateful day when her lover ordered her to stop cooking and have sex instead.
A scuffle ensued and Phuthegang chased her around the yard and proceeded to stab her five times.
Passing the sentence, Thedi noted that unlawful wounding is a serious offense. “Even though it’s normal to have a dispute with someone, how we resolve them matters most,”Thedi said.
The Magistrate further noted that, “Some people instead of resolving their disputes amicably, they resort to fighting. And some will even go to an extent of allowing temper and jealousy to override their judgments. In this case, the accused had a dispute with the complainant after accusing the complainant, being his lover of having had sexual intercourse with another man. This allegation resulted in a fight where the victim was stabbed by the accused. The accused is someone who is mature and able to distinguish between right and wrong.”
The Magistrate further noted that it is the court’s duty to protect the victim.
“It turns out that the accused is an abusive man who has a history of assaulting the complainant as there are cases of assault that were instituted or reported at the Mogoditshane Police.”
According to the Magistrate Vulture’s action were so cruel that he continued to stab his baby mother in the abdominal even though he knew she was heavily pregnant.
“Looking at the offense committed and taking the mitigation into consideration I will sentence the accused person to five years imprisonment with 12 months suspended,” Thedi ruled.
