School girl raped trying to buy face mask

Sejelo Police in Kanye have arrested a man who raped a school girl after he invited her to his house with the promise of selling her a face mask that was advertised on facebook.

According to Assistant Superintendent Andrew Mbazo of Sejelo Police station, the 17-year-old girl came across the advert on Facebook about a company that sells face masks.

Unaware that the advert was cloned from a different Facebook account, she then decided to inbox her number as a potential buyer and she later received a phone call from the suspect who invited her to meet and select her preferred mask.

“The suspect told the girl to meet him at Kgwakgwe ward to get a face mask and when the girl met him she quickly realised that his face was not the same as the one posted on the facebook advert,” said Mbazo.

“The suspect then claimed the man selling face masks was at home and requested the girl to follow him to the seller’s place while in fact he was taking her to his own place. The suspect then left the girl at his place claiming he was going to play football and that the man selling face masks would soon arrive,” Mbazo explained.

The naive girl who was left waiting patiently, later received a phone call from the suspect telling her to wait a little longer as he was on his way back home.

After sometime when he arrived, the suspect took the girl claiming he was taking her to meet the mask vendor, but instead he walked with her to the bush where he raped her at knife point.

After being sexually assaulted, the girl went home and reported the traumatic incident to her elder sister who then accompanied her to the police to report the matter.

The police have managed to arrest the suspect last Wednesday and he has since been remanded in custody.

The concerned Mbazo further cautioned the public to always confirm if adverts are genuine and to also avoid appointments with strangers.