News
School girl raped trying to buy face mask
Sejelo Police in Kanye have arrested a man who raped a school girl after he invited her to his house with the promise of selling her a face mask that was advertised on facebook.
According to Assistant Superintendent Andrew Mbazo of Sejelo Police station, the 17-year-old girl came across the advert on Facebook about a company that sells face masks.
Unaware that the advert was cloned from a different Facebook account, she then decided to inbox her number as a potential buyer and she later received a phone call from the suspect who invited her to meet and select her preferred mask.
“The suspect told the girl to meet him at Kgwakgwe ward to get a face mask and when the girl met him she quickly realised that his face was not the same as the one posted on the facebook advert,” said Mbazo.
“The suspect then claimed the man selling face masks was at home and requested the girl to follow him to the seller’s place while in fact he was taking her to his own place. The suspect then left the girl at his place claiming he was going to play football and that the man selling face masks would soon arrive,” Mbazo explained.
The naive girl who was left waiting patiently, later received a phone call from the suspect telling her to wait a little longer as he was on his way back home.
After sometime when he arrived, the suspect took the girl claiming he was taking her to meet the mask vendor, but instead he walked with her to the bush where he raped her at knife point.
After being sexually assaulted, the girl went home and reported the traumatic incident to her elder sister who then accompanied her to the police to report the matter.
The police have managed to arrest the suspect last Wednesday and he has since been remanded in custody.
The concerned Mbazo further cautioned the public to always confirm if adverts are genuine and to also avoid appointments with strangers.
News
Rapist locked away for 10 years
Molepolole Chief Magistrate, Goabaone Rammapudi, has sentenced a 30-year-old man of Letlhakeng village to 10 years in jail for rape which occurred back in 2014.
The accused, Simon Phala, on June 15th, 2014, at Letlhakeng village followed his 19-year-old victim while she was on her way to her grandmother’s place from an entertainment session.
He forcibly removed her track top and bra and when the victim tried to escape he chased and caught up with her just as she was about to arrive at her grandmother’s place.
The victim screamed in vain for help but Phala grabbed and raped her without using a condom.
After the victim escaped from Phala’s grip, he followed her to her grandmother’s place where he was stopped by the girl’s grandmother as he tried to force his way inside the house.
In sentencing the accused, Magistrate Rammapudi said it is the function of the court to consider the nature of crime committed, the interest of the law abiding community within each place and the accused’d own personal circumstances.
“The accused person is liable to a penalty in the form of imprisonment, the minimum being a term of 10 years, maximum being life imprisonment. On evidence the accused tendered it was quite apparent that this was a planned act,” said the concerned magistrate before she emphasized that the incidences are very high in Kweneng District and that the court must thus where necessary impose harsh penalties to combat the crime.
“The offense committed, by its nature is not only an assault but its physical assault on the victim, it is also as well intrusive. It leaves the victim with shame and often incorrigible psychological scars. The expectation of this victim and the law abiding citizens is obviously to be protected in that deterrence sentences are not allowed.
The Magistrate however, considered that the accused is still a youth and a first offender and also that the sexual assault did not result in serious injuries.
Phala will spend the next 8 years and a month behind the bars as the sentence is backdated from July 20th, 2018 when he was incarcerated.
News
Botswana Bus operators Association and Gaborone Taxi Association have decided to halt operation starting from tomorrow amid COVID-19 restrictions.
WATCH:
Sponsored ads
School girl raped trying to buy face mask
BAMB allays fears of food shortage
WATCH: Celeb Edition
Rapist locked away for 10 years
Botswana Bus operators Association and Gaborone Taxi Association have decided to halt operation starting from tomorrow amid COVID-19 restrictions.
Elephant mortality in Okavango rises to 110, Anthrax ruled out
SADC Executive Secretary disturbed by obstacles in movement of goods
Guma Moyo returns
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Woman collapses and dies while waiting to see Sangoma
Unprepared Govt’ expected covid-19 challenges
DIS officer freed for shooting club bouncer
Lockdown diaries
“Vulture” stabs pregnant lover after sex
Man swindled out of P168, 000 online
Montsho left in limbo
Daggers drawn for BFA top post
BTA to submit post COVID-19 roadmap
Manufacturing fitness
Woman collapses and dies while waiting to see Sangoma
DIS officer freed for shooting club bouncer
Guma Moyo returns
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
SADC Executive Secretary disturbed by obstacles in movement of goods
“Vulture” stabs pregnant lover after sex
Lockdown diaries
Unprepared Govt’ expected covid-19 challenges
Elephant mortality in Okavango rises to 110, Anthrax ruled out
Montsho left in limbo
Man swindled out of P168, 000 online
GBV spreads during lockdown
From suspected fugitive to an early grave
Where are you Mma Atsile?
Rapist locked away for 10 years
Shakawe Police investigate defilement
Daggers drawn for BFA top post
Police Pong
Manufacturing fitness
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Guma Moyo returns
-
News6 days ago
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
-
News5 days ago
SADC Executive Secretary disturbed by obstacles in movement of goods
-
News4 days ago
Elephant mortality in Okavango rises to 110, Anthrax ruled out
-
News1 day ago
Rapist locked away for 10 years
-
News2 days ago
Botswana Bus operators Association and Gaborone Taxi Association have decided to halt operation starting from tomorrow amid COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Entertainment1 day ago
WATCH: Celeb Edition
-
Business4 hours ago
BAMB allays fears of food shortage