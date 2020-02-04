News
SDA factional wars reach High Court
The High Court has ordered warring factions of the Seventh Day Adventist Church to go back to the drawing table to discuss their differences and settle for the middle ground.
This came after the church withdrew an urgent application it brought against three of its pastors – Dr Boitirelo Kabo, Phemelo Seboka, and Othibetse Nelson Simankane.
In their papers, the church accuses the pastors of unlawfully extending their term in office at a conference held from November 25-27th which decision was later reversed by the church on December 4th.
“The respondents are hereby interdicted and restrained from executing any duties purportedly bestowed on them on the 25th and 27th November 2019 because they are not supposed to be in these positions by the reason of the fact that they were not duly and lawfully elected,” the church papers read in part.
Dr Kenaope Kenaope who is the president of the Botswana
Union Executive Committee (BUC), a governing body of the SDA said that in 2018
the church engaged the services of Mazars Forensics to conduct audit of the
South Botswana Conference an organ of the church.
The audit was conducted for the period of January 1, 2015 to December 2016.
“On the 25th June 2019, at the applicants Special
Executive Committee Meeting, it was stated that the report revealed gross
negligence and control lapses by the SBC Administration and Treasury
Department,” said DrKenaope.
The meeting resolved to report the matter to the police who then responded that they would collect SBC accounting files but there was resistance from the respondents.
“On account of refusal by respondents to provide the
necessary documentation, the Botswana Police Service approached the Magistrates
Court seeking an order compelling the SBC to comply accordingly.
In response to the court order, the SBC instituted proceedings against Botswana Police Service to stay the decision of the Magistrates Court pending its review.
The basis of such application is at this point still not understood by the applicant,” Dr Kenaope said in the papers.
Dr Kenaope said that the SBC proceeded to hold meetings in November 2019 where they were elected to another term in office despite legal action instituted by the church.
The applicant as the mother body governing the SBC
considered the outcome of this November 2019 Session as illegal and contrary to
the SBC constitution and bylaws.
It was raised that the respondents had passed an unconstitutional decision to self-appoint themselves and extend their term in office.
However, in their replying affidavits, the pastors denied any wrongdoing. They further denied that the BUC is the highest decision making body of the church saying its mandate is to give direction and to ensure that the church’s standards are complied with.
“The applicant ought to have pointed out by way of clear averments why it thinks or believes it possesses highest decision-making powers,” they said.
The pastors say that the country is divided into two – South Botswana Conference and North Botswana Conference to ensure that they run the SDA Church in conformity with the ideals and beliefs of the church. They argue that the BUC is a separate entity.
The pastors further argue that BUC had no competence or jurisdiction to engage Mazars auditors and that the draft report and final report have not been presented to them or before the court.
“We as the executive committee of the SBC have always called upon the BUC to furnish a report of the audit being referred to and the BUC has consistently failed to produce same”.
The pastors argued that the SBC is an autonomous body with sufficient internal control and investigation capacity.
Court refuses to withdraw attempted murder case
A 26-year-old youth accused of threatening to shoot his lover with a gun on Christmas Day was last week remanded in custody after the court ruled that he had a case to answer.
The accused, Onthusitse Katlego Gaselatlhwe commonly known as Tonoko, is said to have attempted to kill his lover who is also the mother of his child, Tsholofelo Joyce Mhaladi (22) on December 25th, 2019 at Moamogwa lands.
Last week Mhaladi approached the police trying to withdraw the matter, but Molepolole Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng would have none of it as she reminded the prosecution that the complainants have no powers to withdraw matters after they have reported.
“The sooner they are notified that they do not have powers to withdraw no matter, the better, because there is no how the offences in this district can be controlled if people can just commit offenses and the matters are withdrawn, no one sees any consequences. There is no matter that is going to be withdrawn before my court, they shall be taken to trial,” stressed the Magistrate.
The concerned magistrate blamed the complainants for being dependent on perpetrators just because they are the ones providing for them and their children.
She advised the police to take such complainants to the social welfare officers if they cannot afford to take care of themselves.
Gaselatlhwe tried his luck for bail saying he kept his property in the house he was renting and also that the complainant is unemployed and he is the one who has been providing for the family.
“I am also the one who has been looking after my mother and my two siblings,” he said.
The Ntloolenwgwae ward young man looked startled when the magistrate ordered that he be remanded in custody to await his next court appearance on February 18th, 2020.
It is alleged that Gaselatlhwe threatened to shoot Mhaladi after he requested her to borrow P200.00 for him from her mother and she told him that her mother did not have any money.
Gaselatlhwe who was armed with a shotgun was said to have then taken their child away and Mhaladi followed and caught up with him at the nearest bush.
When he pointed the gun at her, Mhaladi allegedly grabbed the loaded weapon and tried to wrestle it away from him and, amid the fracas, he pulled the trigger and shot one bullet on the ground.
The terrified Mhaladi was allegedly rescued by her mother who heard her screaming and hastily rushed to the scene while Gaselatlhwe fled.
Court to rule on allegations against Isaac Kgosi
Extension 2 Magistrate Batho Kgerethwa is expected to make her ruling this morning on whether to strike off damning evidence led by Director General (DG) of the DISS, Peter Magosi against his predecessor, Isaac Kgosi.
This comes after Kgosi’s lawyer, Unoda Mack, pleaded with Magistrate Kgerethwa to strike off Magosi’s evidence after his reluctance to take a stand last week.
Magosi gave evidence back in February 2019 alleging that the former Director General of the DISS, Isaac Kgosi, had illegal dealings and fraudulently awarded tenders to brothers, Tshepo and Kegone Sebina through their five companies.
In court on Friday, Mack submitted that the oral evidence given by Magosi should be expunged from the record. “They (the State) do not want to be exposed, that is why they refused to take the stand to allow us to cross examine Mr. Magosi. The guilty party is always afraid,” he said.
Mack further poked holes into the state’s case against his clients saying that even the court had tried and failed to get answers from the state.
“The court was told that Isaac Kgosi threatened to topple government, but is that an offence,” the Magistrate asked and wondered how the said threat had anything to do with the applicants.
“Is it an offence to be an associate with someone? There can only be one conclusion why they won’t take the stand,” Mack said in his submissions.
Magosi to submit graft evidence against Kgosi
Director General of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services, Brigadier Peter Magosi is this morning expected to appear before Extension Magistrate court to submit evidence that incriminates his predecessor, Isaac Kgosi, in an illegal tender case.
Magosi is expected to present before Magistrate Batho Kgerethwa, documents that include tender reference and award letters of the tenders allegedly influenced by Isaac Kgosi in favour of brothers, Kegone Sebina and Tshepo Sebina and their companies, as stated in his oral evidence given before court in February 2019.
Magosi has also been instructed by court to produce banking details including bank names, account numbers and other bank details and transactions or any other relevant information relating to money transactions that allegedly took place between the applicants and Isaac Kgosi.
Magosi is also expected to present before court, the list of property, title deeds, lease agreements, certificates of customary land grant and any other document signifying title or interest in the properties he alleged linked Kgosi to the Sebina brothers.
The subpoena comes after the Managing Director of Estate Construction, Kegone Sebina approached the court in what he said was harassment by the DIS and the BURS.
The Sebina brothers however have since stated in court papers that they have never at any stage had any connection with Kgosi.
They state that on on May 31, 2019 BURS requested documents from Estate Construction for purposes of tax assessment.
In the request letter, BURS had wanted to be provided with company documents from 2008 to 2018, a period in excess of eight years, contrary to the provisions of the Income Tax Act.
“At the time of the request BURS had in its possession all the requested documents. All other company records or documents had been seized and confiscated on or about 18th February 2019 during a raid at the company offices by a team of state agents, which included BURS officers,” read the papers.
The DISS boss has since made an application that the Sebina brothers were linked to Kgosi and that they may have been give certain tenders, unduly.
