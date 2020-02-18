News
Seduke denies Khama and Kgosi links
The owner and Director of the embattled flying school International Aviation Solutions (IAS), Teezar Seduke has denied any links to former President Ian Khama and former Director of Intelligence and Security Services Isaac Kgosi.
Speaking during a press conference at the IAS headquarters on Wednesday, Seduke said he only met with Khama because he was a patron of the Kalahari Flying Club, where IAS is housed.
“I only know him because he once officiated at the Pinning of Wings ceremony at IAS. Otherwise I have no personal relations with him,” he said.
Seduke’s other company, Defense Concepts used to provide services to the then Special Branch and later Directorate of Intelligence Services.
However, Defense Concepts stopped dealing with DISS in 2012. It was then that Seduke formed IAS Flying Academy as the first commercial flying school in Botswana.
The company is currently embroiled in a P18.7 million payment dispute with the Department of Tertiary Education Financing (DTEF), which has led to its near collapse and withdrawal of accreditation by Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA).
Seduke said he strongly believes that failure to amicably resolve his dispute with government was fueled by a false perception that he illegally benefitted from the DISS and the Khama administration.
At the height of his dispute with government, IAS filed a notice of intention to sue,but withdrew it with the hope that the matter would be amicably resolved through negotiations.
However, that has not come to pass. In a desperate bid to resolve the matter, Seduke has been to see Vice President Slumber Tsogwane, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, DIS Director General Peter Magosi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Dr Mooko and even former Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development, Thapelo Olopeng.
“But my cries for help were in vain because of this false perception. I strongly believe that President Masisi is either being misled or information is withheld from him. I want to be given a chance to prove to him that all my business activities were above board. He is the only one who can save me from this systematic persecution by very powerful individuals within government,” he said.
As government refuses to pay the bill, IAS has since been placed under judicial management, while DTEF has stopped enrolling students at the school.
“It is very sad because my staff has gone without salaries for months. Others have resigned. Students have been left in limbo as they are not able to finish their courses. A youth owned business is crumbling because of the actions of fellow Batswana. Why are we exporting jobs to South Africa and destroying our fellow countrymen,” said Seduke.
He expressed confidence that Masisi will heed his plea and intervene to save local jobs and secure the future of students who are enrolled at IAS.
Police discourage withdrawal of GBV cases
Botswana Police Service has adopted a policy that discourages withdrawal of Gender Based Violence (GBV) related cases after they have been reported.
Raising concern during the GBV Pitso ya Borre campaign official launch on Valentine’s Day held at Molepolole bus rank, Commissioner of Police Keabetswe Makgophe, said it seemed the police are now being used by some women who report cases only to withdraw them at a later stage.
He said suspects get incarcerated and later on they face challenges of some intending to sue them for that, also that they have reports of victims being murdered following withdrawal of cases which the public end up blaming them.
“The choice of venue for this launch was mostly influenced by the fact that in the recent past Kweneng District experienced a surge of GBV related cases, mostly murder, rape and assault. The frequency at which murder cases were reported was alarming and brought fear to the residents and shocked the entire country,” said Makgophe at the well attended event.
According to the national statistics on GBV crimes, there were 1208 recorded cases of defilement in 2019 compared to 769 in 2018; indicating a 57 percent increase which is 439.
In her keynote address, the First Lady Neo Jane Masisi, appealed to the chiefs, churches, health practitioners, civil society organisations and the public to help GBV committees and the police in fighting GBV.
She encouraged the police to continue
spreading the message across the country
Masisi also promised to continue with her mission in supporting GBV campaigns and also to seek assistance from outside the country.
Pitso ya Borre campaign kick-started on February 8th, 2020 with educational campaigns targeting churches, schools, cattle posts, various organisations and wider male population.
The BPS took advantage of the mood of the day and distributed the roses to the men to present to their loved ones.
Held under the theme ‘Ending Gender Based Violence Starts With Me # emisakgokgontsho,’ the attendees included Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Kabo Morwaeng, Minister of Defence, Justice and Security Thomas Kagiso Mmusi and other officials.
Son of BDP women’s wing SG accused of forging DIS boss signature
Yes I was detained and questioned- Maruapula
A man rumoured to be romantically linked to the reigning Miss Botswana, Oweditse Phirinyane was this week allegedly nabbed and questioned for impersonating a Directorate Of Intelligence Services (DIS) agent.
The suspect, Mompati Maruapula is the son of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) women’s wing secretary General, Neo Maruapula.
He reportedly attracted law enforcement officers’s attention by uttering a false document, complete with a forged signature of the Director General of the DIS Peter Magosi as ‘proof” that he was employee of the DIS when he was not.
He allegedly produced the fake proof of employment in an attempt to fraudulently purchase a BMW vehicle limited addition at one of the car dealers in Gaborone, an eyewitness has claimed.
“The car dealership phoned the DIS to confirm and that is when law enforcement agencies were alerted and a sting operation was set in motion to nab him,” the source further narrated.
He was then told to come back at 2Pm for the car only for him to find security agents waiting to catch him.
Asked to comment on the incident Maruapula explained that he was not charged but simply questioned.
“They (Police) said they would get back to me. I have not yet been charged with any crime. I was briefly detained and released yes. It is true,” he said in a brief interview.
The DIS when quizzed about the matter referred The Voice to The Botswana Police.
“I cannot confirm nor deny your questions. Please liase with the Police for a full brief,” DISS spokesperson Edward Robert said.
Miss Botswana also refused to comment saying she would like to keep her private life private and quickly handed the phone to the recently divorced Maruapula who was in her company at the time.
Montshiwa’s murder trial yet to start
Trial date for the late Fairground Holdings Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Montshiwa’s murder case has been postponed as Judge Michael Mothobi is on sick leave.
The main suspect in this matter attorney David Modise and his co-accused- a traditional doctor Tumelo Tshukudu, today appeared at the Gaborone High Court for mention and confirmation of trial dates.
The 35-year-old lawyer is linked to the death of his client, Montshiwa, and he is facing another charge of stealing by agent.
He is currently out on bail awaiting trial.
Montshiwa was shot and killed on the 18th of October, 2015 at his house in Block 6 Gaborone.
It is said that Modise was the last person to communicate with Montshiwa just minutes before the CEO’s fatal shooting.
Police investigations revealed that between June 30 and October 17, 2015, Modise withdrew about P245 000 from Montshiwa’s Trust account.
The money according to the Investigating Officer Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, was entrusted to Modise for the purchase of a plot for Montshiwa in Mogoditshane.
It is alleged that when Montshiwa realised that the money was missing from the Trust account, he communicated with Modise demanding to see him at his house on the night he was killed.
