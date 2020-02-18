Seduke denies Khama and Kgosi links

The owner and Director of the embattled flying school International Aviation Solutions (IAS), Teezar Seduke has denied any links to former President Ian Khama and former Director of Intelligence and Security Services Isaac Kgosi.

Speaking during a press conference at the IAS headquarters on Wednesday, Seduke said he only met with Khama because he was a patron of the Kalahari Flying Club, where IAS is housed.

“I only know him because he once officiated at the Pinning of Wings ceremony at IAS. Otherwise I have no personal relations with him,” he said.

Seduke’s other company, Defense Concepts used to provide services to the then Special Branch and later Directorate of Intelligence Services.

However, Defense Concepts stopped dealing with DISS in 2012. It was then that Seduke formed IAS Flying Academy as the first commercial flying school in Botswana.

The company is currently embroiled in a P18.7 million payment dispute with the Department of Tertiary Education Financing (DTEF), which has led to its near collapse and withdrawal of accreditation by Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA).

Seduke said he strongly believes that failure to amicably resolve his dispute with government was fueled by a false perception that he illegally benefitted from the DISS and the Khama administration.

At the height of his dispute with government, IAS filed a notice of intention to sue,but withdrew it with the hope that the matter would be amicably resolved through negotiations.

However, that has not come to pass. In a desperate bid to resolve the matter, Seduke has been to see Vice President Slumber Tsogwane, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, DIS Director General Peter Magosi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Dr Mooko and even former Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development, Thapelo Olopeng.

“But my cries for help were in vain because of this false perception. I strongly believe that President Masisi is either being misled or information is withheld from him. I want to be given a chance to prove to him that all my business activities were above board. He is the only one who can save me from this systematic persecution by very powerful individuals within government,” he said.

As government refuses to pay the bill, IAS has since been placed under judicial management, while DTEF has stopped enrolling students at the school.

“It is very sad because my staff has gone without salaries for months. Others have resigned. Students have been left in limbo as they are not able to finish their courses. A youth owned business is crumbling because of the actions of fellow Batswana. Why are we exporting jobs to South Africa and destroying our fellow countrymen,” said Seduke.

He expressed confidence that Masisi will heed his plea and intervene to save local jobs and secure the future of students who are enrolled at IAS.