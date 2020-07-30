Sefalana is expected to create 300 more jobs this year as the group has lined up five more stores to open before the end of the year.

This was revealed by Sefalana Group Managing Director, Chandra Chauhan, on Wednesday this week during the opening of Sefalana Liquor in Tlokweng.

Chauhan said they will create these jobs through the opening of five retail stores in the country before 2020 comes to an end.

First in the line is Molepolole store which was closed for refurbishment and is expected to open in a month’s time.

It will be followed by the opening of retail stores in Shakawe, Sebina, Metsimotlhabe, and lastly Ramotswa. “In the process, we will have employed about 300 people, of which 99.5 percent will be Batswana,” said Chauhan when officiating at the opening of the impressive liquor store in Tlokweng.

Besides creating employment for 300 citizens, Chauhan said the opening of the new stores will further empower more Batswana as Sefalana rents from Batswana landlords.

All our landlords are Batswana except Setlhoa which is owned by Sefalana. All the other 29 stores that we have in retail are owned by Batswana,” said Chauhan, emphasizing that Sefalana has a policy of empowering the locals.