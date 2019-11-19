Politics
Segokgo on the verge of BDP return
Nine years after he left, former Chairman for South East District Council, Phenyo Segokgo is reportedly on the verge of rejoining the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).
Having failed to retain his Sefhoke ward council seat in Tlokweng, the Botswana National Front (BNF) man’s colourful political journey looks set to turn a shade of red.
His anticipated return will not come cheap however, as Segokgo will reportedly be rewarded for retracing his steps with a plum specially elected council post.
“Talks are at advanced stage and he will not be an ordinary councillor but Chairman. He is going to retain his former position,” claimed a source from the BDP.
When approached about the rumours, Segokgo would not go into detail but told The Voice that indeed there were talks between him and the BDP.
“I can confirm that we have been engaged in some talks but I will be doing injustice to myself if I divulge the details at this stage,” said the man who joined the BNF from Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) where he had served as the party’s youth league chairman.
Segokgo further stressed he does not have a problem with President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s leadership.
“Remember when I left the BDP in 2010, it was because of the former leader (Ian Khama) that pushed the majority of us out, not Masisi,” said Segokgo, adding, “This is all I can say for now.”
Segokgo was named the best performing Council Chairman by former Minister of Local Government and Skills Development, Botlogile Tshireletso with regards to how he utilised funds and delivery of projects.
Before leaving the BDP, he served under a number of youth structures.
Allegations are that he will be welcomed back on Monday morning during a press conference.
Meanwhile, three BDP members: Lotty Manyepetsa, Motamma Horatius and Veronica Lesole have allegedly voiced interest in becoming Gaborone City Mayor.
However, the move is unlikely to materialise as President Masisi apparently has his eye cast elsewhere.
News coming from Tsholetsa House is that Masisi prefers to have someone who is not part of the current councillors but rather a person with governance and corporate leadership.
“He is looking for someone not active in politics, a person who will revamp the city and give it a new look. He wants our city to compete with other cities. The selected person will shock many people!” teased the source.
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
Masisi’s nightmare
Disgruntled faction aim for control of the party
A powerful disgruntled lobby group within Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), is gunning for total control of the party, it has emerged.
If the group, made of backbenchers and primary election losers succeed in their plot to regroup in order to form an anti Masisi faction with the aim of taking control of the central committee.
President Masisi is likely to run a party that he cannot control after next year’s elective congress, in February or March.
On the alleged list is BDP 2019 campaign chairperson, Tebelelo Seretse, defeated former Minister of Transport of Communications, Dorcas Makgato, former MP for Palapye, Boyce Sebetela, former Assistant Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Dikgang Makgalemele, former Mahalapye West MP, Bernard Bolele and former Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Nonofo Molefhi as well as BDP back benchers.
According to a reliable source, some of the MPs who were overlooked for cabinet posts are angry while losers are disappointed that they were not considered for Specially Elected Members of Parliament posts.
“The president offered some of them diplomatic positions but they have turned the offers down in favour of staying at home and taking control of party structures. “You have to be in touch with structures if you want to win elections,” said the source citing a list of former MPs who failed to make a comeback after diplomatic missions such as Jacob Nkate, who was Botswana’s ambassador to Japan, Duke Lefhoko in Namibia and Tebelelo Seretse who served in the United States.
“Never in the history of the BDP has an ambassador returned to win elections, people are marking their territories. Even Masisi, after losing BDP primary elections to Maitshoko Mooka in 2004, he turned down an offer to go to Ethiopia or United Nations,” added the source who went on to explain that if Masisi does not bring the disgruntled democrats to order he will have a lot to deal with next year.
“They are strong and they are likely to defeat all his preferred choices and you can imagine a president with a Central Committee that he did not endorse, they will make his job difficult. He cannot afford to fire them.”
However Makgalemele dismissed the allegations as, “rubbish’ while junior minister, Lelatisitswe said, “Who mentioned my name? I don’t have interest in any position in the central committee whatsoever! That’s pure lies, I am a democrat and exist because of democratic dispensation and support my leadership. Remember I sit in Masisi’s cabinet. So that’s hogwash.”
Seretse too dismissed any involvement in the alleged plot.
BDP Secretary General, Mpho Balopi was not available for a comment at the time of going to press.
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Just days before the last General Elections former Mahalapye East legislator, Botlogile Tshireletso, spoke to us about her political journey, her retirement from active politics, her women’s rights activism as well as her fashion sense. We share excerpts from the interview in this episode.
