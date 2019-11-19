Segokgo on the verge of BDP return

Nine years after he left, former Chairman for South East District Council, Phenyo Segokgo is reportedly on the verge of rejoining the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

Having failed to retain his Sefhoke ward council seat in Tlokweng, the Botswana National Front (BNF) man’s colourful political journey looks set to turn a shade of red.

His anticipated return will not come cheap however, as Segokgo will reportedly be rewarded for retracing his steps with a plum specially elected council post.

“Talks are at advanced stage and he will not be an ordinary councillor but Chairman. He is going to retain his former position,” claimed a source from the BDP.

When approached about the rumours, Segokgo would not go into detail but told The Voice that indeed there were talks between him and the BDP.

“I can confirm that we have been engaged in some talks but I will be doing injustice to myself if I divulge the details at this stage,” said the man who joined the BNF from Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) where he had served as the party’s youth league chairman.

Segokgo further stressed he does not have a problem with President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s leadership.

“Remember when I left the BDP in 2010, it was because of the former leader (Ian Khama) that pushed the majority of us out, not Masisi,” said Segokgo, adding, “This is all I can say for now.”

Segokgo was named the best performing Council Chairman by former Minister of Local Government and Skills Development, Botlogile Tshireletso with regards to how he utilised funds and delivery of projects.

Before leaving the BDP, he served under a number of youth structures.

Allegations are that he will be welcomed back on Monday morning during a press conference.

Meanwhile, three BDP members: Lotty Manyepetsa, Motamma Horatius and Veronica Lesole have allegedly voiced interest in becoming Gaborone City Mayor.

However, the move is unlikely to materialise as President Masisi apparently has his eye cast elsewhere.

News coming from Tsholetsa House is that Masisi prefers to have someone who is not part of the current councillors but rather a person with governance and corporate leadership.

“He is looking for someone not active in politics, a person who will revamp the city and give it a new look. He wants our city to compete with other cities. The selected person will shock many people!” teased the source.