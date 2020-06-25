News
Senior officers suspended over flouted procurement
Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism have confirmed the suspension of eight officers pending investigations over possible contravention of laid down procurement procedures.
The suspended officers are Senior Manager, Procurement Manager, Finance Manager, Manager HR and Admin, Deputy Manager Procurement, Assistant Manager Procurement, Principal Procurement Officer and Assistant Procurement officer.
Initially Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS)- Corporate Services, Goitseone Madikwe was suspended but was brought back after two weeks.
The other officers are still suspended for allegedly flouting procedures when purchasing 13 cars from Motor Centre.
The eight are reported to have paid for 13 Landcruiser vehicles, but only managed to have seven of them delivered before lockdown while the other six were delayed.
Speaking to The Voice in an interview one of the suspended officers said the Principal Procurement Officer was told to request for a quotation for 150 thermometers so they could be compliant with Covid-19 regulations.
He said the team was told the matter was urgent and that the delivery had to be made within three days so a request for quotations from three companies was made on June 08th and the DPS approved it.
“We were surprised on Monday when the DPS said we must stop the order since the Permanent Secretary, Dr Oduetse Koboto had said he was not consulted and he did not approve.
“We had already faxed purchasing orders and suppliers delivered thermometers. However, the DPS ordered us to return the consignment but two suppliers refused to accept the goods. Meanwhile the Corruption and audit department called the Principal Procurement Officer and her assistant for questioning and sent the finding to the PS. On the 13th, we received suspension letters,” he said.
It has emerged however that the PS queried the purchasing of one thermometer at an exorbitant cost of P2, 200.
Justifying why they quickly paid for the vehicles in advance, the source said the team was under pressure to exhaust the budget before the financial year-end in April.
‘Had they not paid for the cars before end of March, the money was going to be returned to the Ministry of Finance and they were going to get into trouble for non-performance. One would wonder why this is a big deal since the cars will be delivered anyway?’ he asked.
When reached for comment, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Koboto, referred this publication to the Public Relations Office.
The Ministry Public Relation Officer- Lesego Mesele Kgomanyane, confirmed that the Ministry has granted nine of its staff member’s leave of absence pending investigations.
She also mentioned that one person has since been cleared of wrongdoing and has been reinstated.
News
ATI in Police custody, Duma Boko to the rescue
Local rapper Atlasaone Molemogi, popularly known as ATI, spent last night at Urban Police Station holding cells after he was arrested by Central Police Station officers for taking pictures at a prohibited area.
Central Police Station Commander, Mothusi Phadi, confirmed that they are investigating a matter in which the rapper took pictures of the State House.
Phadi told The Voice Online this morning that “According to the law there are protected places which should not be photographed within a certain radius unless one has the go ahead from the Minister. State House is one of those places.”
The station commander further said “Molemogi took pictures of the road that leads to the state house and the State house itself, a place where the head of state resides and this is against the law.”
Asked what charge the ‘Khiring khiring khorong’ rapper may face Phadi could not confirm. “at this stage we just have a holding charge. We are yet to liase with the DPP to come up with a proper charge.”
Meanwhile this morning the President of the Umbrella For Democratic Change (UDC), Duma Boko, and his associate- attorney Boingotlo Toteng, arrived fashionably at the Central Police to “free ATI”.
The team is currently inside the police station as negotiations continue.
News
Lobatse suspects quizzed over money laundering
A case in which two men were found with more than half a million South African Rands and P42 000 in unaccounted cash after a car they were traveling in had overturned are likely to face money laundering charges.
The road accident which involved a 23-year-old man from Mashibidu ward in Kopong and a 31-year-old man from Peleng ward, Lobatse, occurred near Fours Cash & Carry in Lobatse on May 12th, 2020, during the national lockdown.
Lobatse Acting Station Commander, Assistant Superintendent Benedict Matlho, confirmed to this publication that the duo who were hospitalised at Princess Marina Hospital have since been discharged from the hospital.
He said the 23-year old driver has been charged with driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention and he is soon expected to be arraigned before court.
“The issue of money that was found when the car was searched has been referred to investigators for money laundering cases. They are still investigating where the money was coming from,” explained Matlho who was reluctant to reveal the amount of money as “the case is still under investigations that will end in court”.
Sources at the police station have however revealed that when the police opened a bag that was on the back seat they found R398,000,00 and P42,000 inside.
From the scene of the accident, police alllegedly proceeded to one of the men’s home in Peleng and recovered R130, 000, 00 bringing the total amount of Rands to R528, 000, 00.
Assistant Superintendent Matlho said they suspect that the duo were coming from an entertainment session and were fatigued, leading to the driver losing control of the car.
He dismissed allegations that another unknown man went to the accident scene and swiftly snatched a gun from the driver’s jacket and fled.
