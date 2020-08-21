News
Senior Transport official in court over P200 bribe
A senior transport officer in the Department of Road Transport in Maun is facing a serious corruption case for allegedly taking a P200 bribe from a taxi driver.
The 45-year-old Keitshupile Moleleke of Thito ward in Maun who is on trial before a Maun Magistrates court is alleged to have committed the offence in December 2018.
Allegedly on the 19th of December 2018 Moleleke took a sum of P200 in the form of P100 notes from a taxi driver named Gaotlhophe Moje in exchange of his taxi documents (taxi road worthiness and passenger permits)which he had confiscated earlier.
In his testimony before court, the taxi-man alleges that Moleleke took his documents without any proper charge being laid against him.
“I followed him to his office the next day and he demanded P200 in exchange of my papers. Since I did not have the money I tried to negotiate to P50.00 and P100.00 he still refused,” testified Moje.
He said he then went to the police and District Commissioner’s office to seek assistance but to no avail and he eventually visited the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) offices and narrated his story who in turn gave him the money to trap Moleleke with.
Mmoloki Marumo from the DCEC corroborated Moje’s story and informed the court that they found Moleleke in possession of the same P100.00 notes they gave Moje.
”We made copies of the two P100 .00-pula notes and gave Moje to go collect his papers from Moleleke and we followed him to the transport offices. A few minutes later Moje walked out holding some documents and the accused followed shortly after,” Marumo revealed.
He said the DCEC officers immediately pounced on him and upon searching him they found a total of P700.00 in his back pocket, of which the serial numbers of the two P100 notes matched those given to Moje.
The defense attorney, Charles Tlagae, is however adamant that his client has never received any bribe from Moje accusing him of being a liar who is trying to falsely implicate an innocent man.
The matter continues before court.
Sponsored ads
Senior Transport official in court over P200 bribe
Two die in tragic car crash
State closes its case in Morupisi trial
PAC reveals shocking figures of land allocation waiting list
Agric Ministry to use drones next ploughing season
Gang rapes rock Letlhakane
Man, 65, hangs himself
Bibles needed for quarantined Covid-19 patients
Liquor industry stands with govt on alcohol ban
Flashback with Mongala
Unapologetically African
Maekopo rape trial set for Friday
Undecided!
Mogodoza in a hurry
See no evil, speak no evil
Skupu’s super six
Celeb edition with Godwin Sebina
MC Tamabrown relocates to GC
My top 5 local tunes – Mercy Rebaone Thebe
Dagee sings the blues
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
Ten cows land two men in jail
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
Granny, 82, dies in house fire
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
Undecided!
Maekopo rape trial set for Friday
Man, 65, hangs himself
BOMU’s fresh new look
Liquor industry stands with govt on alcohol ban
See no evil, speak no evil
Flashback with Mongala
Unapologetically African
Over 620,000 people on land allocation waiting list
TT back in action as PSL resumes
Bibles needed for quarantined Covid-19 patients
Mogodoza in a hurry
Gang rapes rock Letlhakane
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Granny, 82, dies in house fire
-
News5 days ago
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
-
News3 days ago
Undecided!
-
News3 days ago
Maekopo rape trial set for Friday
-
News2 days ago
Man, 65, hangs himself
-
Entertainment5 days ago
BOMU’s fresh new look
-
Business2 days ago
Liquor industry stands with govt on alcohol ban
-
News3 days ago
See no evil, speak no evil