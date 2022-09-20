All White Platinum Experience brings all-fire Amapiano line-up

In keeping with the rapidly rising temperatures as the month of Independence gathers momentum, the entertainment scene is a red hot hive of activity, with the festivals coming thick and fast.

One show that looks sure to add to the September sizzle is the first ever All White Platinum Experience, set for the 24th at the Royal Aria Stadium.

To mark the event’s maiden outing, organisers have put together a blistering line-up bursting with Amapiano crowd-pullers from south of the border.

South African heavyweights: Kabza De Small, Young Stunna, Daliwonga, PH, Njelic and Shasha make up part of the ensemble expected to cast a spell on Tlokweng next Saturday.

Explaining how he was able to assemble such a formidable crew, the brains behind the music fest, Thapelo Koitsiwe told Voice Entertainment, “Most of the artists in the line-up are from our partner’s stable [Piano Hub]. We are confident they can bring the joy and excitement that revellers are anticipating.”

The Dark Knights Director added the gates open at 12 noon, when the first performer will take to the stage.

“We have some high profile artists performing before sun-set. Shasha will be up on stage at 3pm and that will encourage revellers to come and settle at the venue on time,” reasoned Koitsiwe, adding they have gone all out to ensure the event passes crime free.

“Our security will be very tight. We have engaged a few security companies such as G4S, All Night Security and Security Systems. There will be three checkpoints,” he said, encouraging attendents to embrace the theme and dress to impress in white.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Supporting the big name Mzansi stars, a number of up-coming local acts will also be given the chance to show what they can do.

Tickets are available at Webtickets with silver costing P250, whereas an extra 100 bucks will secure fun-lovers their spot in the Golden Circle.

Those after the Platinum Lounge experience will have to fork out P2, 500, which allows entrance for two people.