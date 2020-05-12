News
Seronga gets make shift isolation tent
In keeping with the general current of generosity seeping through the country in the fight against Covid-19, Great Plains Conservation (GPC) has donated a makeshift isolation tent to Seronga community.
The donation is to help prepare the village and surrounding settlements should Coronavirus rear its ugly head in the area.
Seronga has no hospital and the only clinic is already swamped with cases of Malaria. Thus GPC saw fit to intervene and provide an alternative place where individuals exhibiting Coronavirus symptoms can be tested and cared for should they need to be isolated.
“We donated the tent to make sure we are ready for the speed of the disease. Health workers can do the test and keep those infected isolated in the two compartments of the tent. It is an act of concern and sense of care,” explained GPC’s General Manager, Bruce Petty, adding an oxygen ventilator, protective clothing and other sanitary materials that may be needed for such a makeshift health center were also made available.
“Covid-19 affects us all and it is important that were are ready for it. We may not have any cases in our area yet, but it is much better to be prepared than regret later,” stressed Petty.
For his part, Seronga chief, Maeze Maeze was full of praise for the kind donation, which was handed over to the village’s Covid-19 response team last week.
Maeze noted that such gestures extended to his community by tourism investors operating in his area are of great value and benefit to his people.
“We really appreciate the support we are getting during this trying time. Our clinic is already taking a lot of strain from many patients and Covid-19 can potentially complicate things for us,” said the grateful chief.
The nearest hospital from Seronga is Shakawe Primary Hospital, over 100 kilometres away and only accessibly through gravel road via the Mohembo ferry station.
Crack down on corrupt councillors
Minister Molale warns against COVID -19 fraud
As reports of city mayors and councillors winning Covid-19 supply tenders continue to surface, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Eric Molale this week issued a stern warning for politicians to desist from corrupt practices.
In a strong worded letter addressed to councillors, Molale has warned that if his office was to discover that the councillors have abused their authority by using insider information to win tenders they would face the full wrath of the law.
In the letter titled, ” Compliance with section 88 of the local government act,” the minister stated that he was aware that some councillors already had their business running before the pandemic, but that should not be used as an excuse to disadvantage other business owners.
” In addressing this letter to you collectively and individually wish to caution you of the inappropriateness of relying on information you may have come into possession of perceived or otherwise in your line of duty as councillors, to bid for supply of good and services in councils, ” Molale warned.
” Where it emerges in due time that this request was not heeded, due processes will be followed to evoke the relevant status, particularly section 24 and 31 of the corruption and economic crime act to address such an inappropriate practices. Where there are exceptional situations that may need to be considered, such will be sanctioned by my office with full justification,” the letter stated.
Reached for further clarification on the sidelines of Parliament this last Wednesday, Molale acknowledged the letter.
The Minister further said that his office was dealing with a few cases but no councillor has so far been found guilty of any irregularity.
“We have cases where in one village the councillor was the only one who owns a general dealer so you can imagine that in that instance the said councillor would have not necessarily flouted any process. All we ask is for the councillors to declare their interest,” Molale further explained.
"What I want to clear however is the perception that these tenders are a preserve of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councillors. We have opposition former councillors and current councillors who have also benefited. I have cases in point but I would not want to get into it for now," Molale noted.
“What I want to clear however is the perception that these tenders are a preserve of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councillors. We have opposition former councillors and current councillors who have also benefited. I have cases in point but I would not want to get into it for now,” Molale noted.
Boy falls to his death from dad’s moving van
A good deed backfired horrifically for a Maun man as he lived every father’s worst nightmare – relegated to a helpless onlooker as his child died in front of him.
It is believed the 37-year-old was driving home after helping a relative with a leaking tap when his son, six, fell out of the moving van.
The young boy’s had was reportedly crushed by one of the wheels.
“The incident happened this past Saturday around 17:30 hrs in Bombadi ward in Maun,” Police District 5’s Officer Commanding, Peter Gochela told Okavango Voice this week.
According to sources close to the family, the boy adored his father and had begged to be allowed to accompany him on his trip.
“From what we were told, the boy opened the door while the car was moving. He fell out and the car drove over his head. He was rushed to hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival,” continued Gochela.
The man, originally from Mochudi, is said to be completely devastated. He has since been charged with violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations as he did not have a movement permit.
Meanwhile, Gochela urged parents to be vigilant while driving with minor children and to ensure that their seat-belts are properly secured before starting a journey.
“Children have to be always secured to the car seats, if they are about car seat age, the seat-belts have to be adjusted to fit them safely,” stressed the top cop.
This is not the first such incident to happen in Maun.
Last year January, a three-year-old girl died when she was flung from her parent’s moving vehicle when the car door accidentally flew open at a junction. She hit a tree trunk and crushed her skull.
