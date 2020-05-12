Seronga gets make shift isolation tent

In keeping with the general current of generosity seeping through the country in the fight against Covid-19, Great Plains Conservation (GPC) has donated a makeshift isolation tent to Seronga community.

The donation is to help prepare the village and surrounding settlements should Coronavirus rear its ugly head in the area.

Seronga has no hospital and the only clinic is already swamped with cases of Malaria. Thus GPC saw fit to intervene and provide an alternative place where individuals exhibiting Coronavirus symptoms can be tested and cared for should they need to be isolated.

“We donated the tent to make sure we are ready for the speed of the disease. Health workers can do the test and keep those infected isolated in the two compartments of the tent. It is an act of concern and sense of care,” explained GPC’s General Manager, Bruce Petty, adding an oxygen ventilator, protective clothing and other sanitary materials that may be needed for such a makeshift health center were also made available.

STOCKING UP: Supplies for the tent

“Covid-19 affects us all and it is important that were are ready for it. We may not have any cases in our area yet, but it is much better to be prepared than regret later,” stressed Petty.

For his part, Seronga chief, Maeze Maeze was full of praise for the kind donation, which was handed over to the village’s Covid-19 response team last week.

GRATEFUL: Kgosi Maeze

Maeze noted that such gestures extended to his community by tourism investors operating in his area are of great value and benefit to his people.

“We really appreciate the support we are getting during this trying time. Our clinic is already taking a lot of strain from many patients and Covid-19 can potentially complicate things for us,” said the grateful chief.

The nearest hospital from Seronga is Shakawe Primary Hospital, over 100 kilometres away and only accessibly through gravel road via the Mohembo ferry station.