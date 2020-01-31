Serowe set for Love

Mlakhos Entertainment in conjunction with Serowe Wise Out Chillasare already warming up for Valentines Day with a night gig dubbed, Love Affair.

The show, which will take place at Raby Farm along Paje road on Sunday 2 February, will feature DJ Quinty, Swaps and other Serowe based DJs.

There will also be activities like swimming to escape the heat, or else revellers can kick back and chill in their camp chairs.

Tickets are selling P40 Early Bird, Standard is P50 and Kids P30.

Patrons buying tickets at the gate will part with P70.

Gates open at 1000hrs.