Sex Pest MP

An opposition Member of Parliament from the central district is likely to be hit by a scandal soon if he doesn’t change his behavior because his rivals are threatening to expose his dirty laundry.

The MP is reportedly a sex pest who cannot keep his trousers zipped.

In fact he has employed one of his girls to work at his parliamentary office as an assistant while trying to find jobs for the rest of his groupie.

Be warned that Sh*t is about to go down Mr!