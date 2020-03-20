Connect with us

Entertainment

Sex Pest MP

Published

8 hours ago

on

Sex Pest MP

An opposition Member of Parliament from the central district is likely to be hit by a scandal soon if he doesn’t change his behavior because his rivals are threatening to expose his dirty laundry.

The MP is reportedly a sex pest who cannot keep his trousers zipped.

In fact he has employed one of his girls to work at his parliamentary office as an assistant while trying to find jobs for the rest of his groupie.

Be warned that Sh*t is about to go down Mr!

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

Making memories with Benny T and Kaylow

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

Making memories with Benny T and Kaylow

On 22 March, 45 Square Pub will once again host the popular ‘Memories Made Sundays’ with Nfazo BW.

This time there will be a two-hour special appearance by Benny T and DJ Kaylow.

The Tlokweng-based pub will open its doors for free to the public although those under the age of 18 will not be allowed in.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘Stay’ with Lorraine Ditsebe

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

‘Stay’ with Lorraine Ditsebe

Former beauty queen, Lorraine Ditsebe will this week release the music video for her sentimental song ‘Stay’ – a track that features on her album ‘Motheo’.

The video, shot at different locations around Gaborone and surrounding villages like Mogobane, also features Raptured Roots.

It was recorded at Tshepo Lesole’s studios, High Note and proves the long-legged model has the voice to back up her dazzling good looks.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

La Timmy at Bahama Lounge

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

La Timmy at Bahama Lounge

This Saturday, Bahama Lounge entertains the Delta Force Club Tour in conjunction with La Timmy.

The show, dubbed ‘One Man One Mission’ #Be Part of History, will feature, DJ Bunny and DJ Burst as well as support acts: Shamele, Morgan Dayz and Bishop.

The event, which is the brainchild of Gilbert Promotions, comes with a gate charge of P50.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending