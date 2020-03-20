Entertainment
Sex Pest MP
An opposition Member of Parliament from the central district is likely to be hit by a scandal soon if he doesn’t change his behavior because his rivals are threatening to expose his dirty laundry.
The MP is reportedly a sex pest who cannot keep his trousers zipped.
In fact he has employed one of his girls to work at his parliamentary office as an assistant while trying to find jobs for the rest of his groupie.
Be warned that Sh*t is about to go down Mr!
Making memories with Benny T and Kaylow
On 22 March, 45 Square Pub will once again host the popular ‘Memories Made Sundays’ with Nfazo BW.
This time there will be a two-hour special appearance by Benny T and DJ Kaylow.
The Tlokweng-based pub will open its doors for free to the public although those under the age of 18 will not be allowed in.
‘Stay’ with Lorraine Ditsebe
Former beauty queen, Lorraine Ditsebe will this week release the music video for her sentimental song ‘Stay’ – a track that features on her album ‘Motheo’.
The video, shot at different locations around Gaborone and surrounding villages like Mogobane, also features Raptured Roots.
It was recorded at Tshepo Lesole’s studios, High Note and proves the long-legged model has the voice to back up her dazzling good looks.
La Timmy at Bahama Lounge
This Saturday, Bahama Lounge entertains the Delta Force Club Tour in conjunction with La Timmy.
The show, dubbed ‘One Man One Mission’ #Be Part of History, will feature, DJ Bunny and DJ Burst as well as support acts: Shamele, Morgan Dayz and Bishop.
The event, which is the brainchild of Gilbert Promotions, comes with a gate charge of P50.
