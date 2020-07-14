A horrific rocked the sleepy village of Hatsalatladi last week Wednesday when a jealous boyfriend shot his lover and wounded her niece.

The violent boyfriend, Keemenao Malepa was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, the crimes he committed on July 1st, 2020.

Malepa, 33, attempted to cause the death of his 32-year-old girlfriend, Tshepiso Poupa and unlawfully wounded Tshepiso’s 5-year-old niece, Tracy Poupa.

Speaking in an interview, Tshepiso’s mother, Tefoyaone Lekonya said the incident was a culmination of the violence her daughter had suffered in five years of being in an abusive relationship.

She said the couple met in 2015 and lived together in Molepolole until mid June this year when Tshepiso moved in with her in Hatsalatladi, 30 kilometres away from Molepolole because of her deteriorating health.

According to Lekonya, the move angered Malepa who demanded that his girlfriend move back immediately.

“She told him she needed her mother’s care which infuriated him so much that he stormed into my house. He also took their two children with him after he had demanded sex, which he didn’t get because Tshepiso was sick,” explained Lekonya.

Not long after that he phoned on the old woman’s phone telling her he needed sex from Tshepiso and accusing the mother of having found a new boyfriend for her.

“While we were still trying to figure out what was happening to him, he came back that evening and fired a shot at Tshepiso,” said the traumatised 53-year-old mother.

The brave mother then wrestled for the gun with Malepa while the 5- year -old girl screamed for the neighbours to help.

Clutching his gun, Lekonya got into his car and fled the scene.

Malepa allegedly put a bullet under Tshepiso’s right breast, which went out through the left side to hit Tracy’s left hand cracking two of her fingers.

The victims were taken to Scottish Livingstone Hospital where Tracy was treated and discharged while Tshepiso was referred to Princess Marina Hospital and later admitted at ICU in Sidilega Private Hospital.

During arraignment before Molepolole Magistrate, Kefilwe Resheng on Friday (July 3rd), Malepa whose plea was reserved had nothing to say.

The magistrate remanded him as the prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso had requested because the witnesses had not yet recorded statements.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court for mention on July 28th, 2020.