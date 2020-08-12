Business
SEZA model all about jobs- Mogara
Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lonely Mogara says Botswana has adopted a ‘jobs strategy’ that seeks to create employment by weeding out restrictive policies and excessive bureaucracy in a bid to attract large scale foreign direct investment and boost economic development.
“Ours is a jobs strategy that will create a competitive business environment for the attraction of investors at our Special Economic Zones. In doing so, we will complement existing development initiatives so as not to duplicate resources,” he said.
Mogara revealed that Botswana has eight designated Special Economic Zones (SEZs) which are Francistown, Palapye, Lobatse, Selebi Phikwe, Tuli Block, Pandamatenga as well as Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SSKIA) and Fairgrounds in Gaborone.
“In setting up these SEZs, we considered various factors, among them dominant economic activities in the areas, the comparative advantages of infrastructure and available natural resources,” said Mogara.
Botswana’s SEZ model encompasses Free Trade Zones, Export Processing Zones, Freeports, Single Factory Zones and Specialized Zones.
Free Trade Zones (FTZs) are fenced-in, duty-free areas that offer export, warehousing, distribution, trade and storage facilities.
FTZs are also ideal for light processing operations such as packaging and labelling.
Mogara said Botswana also has Export Processing Zones (EPZs), which are primarily targeted at large scale industries that produce for export markets.
At its EPZs, explained Mogara, SEZA will offer investors large industrial facilities for manufacturing activities, as well as incentives such as tax breaks, duty free imports and simplified administrative procedures.
“EPZs have great potential to generate export revenue, facilitate technology and skills transfer, drive innovations and create employment,” explained Mogara.
Other models include Enterprise Zones- which are intended to revitalize the economies of distressed urban or rural areas; and Single Factory Zones – which refer to cases where individual enterprises are awarded SEZ status even though they may not be located within the designated zones.
Freeports are the largest type of SEZ, typically encompassing much larger economic areas and able to accommodate all types of activities like transport, tourism and retail, with One Stop Services Centres.
“We also have specialized zones like the Science & Technology Park, petrochemical zones, logistics parks and airport-based zones,” said Mogara.
Sponsored ads
SEZA model all about jobs- Mogara
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
Saleshando calls for solidarity with Zimbabweans
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
African banks under pressure to hurry digital transformation
Things they say – Moswaane
Celeb edition with Stocko sa lekgowa
The Politician and the Pop star
Goodbye BK
Shaya on the ball!
Its Terama time!
Ras T with a twist
Nyangabwe hill arts hub launch
Chantty’s killer hit
DJ KAP’s Petrol Pursuit
King Khiri changes track
Rediscovering Botswana with Sonny and Thalefang
Starving industry seeks crumbs of comfort
Cultural fun in the shadow of the hill
Doctor tests positive of Covid-19 at Bamalete Lutheran Hospital
Foul-mouthed herman remanded for threatening to kill employer
Teacher found murdered in Molepolole
BMC privatisation expected to boost economic viability
Double-murder suspect denied bail
Govt cannot stop Batswana from selling their plots – Mzwinila
Another Zimbabwean woman found dead in her house
CoA upholds 10-year sentence for man who tried to kill ex-lover
African banks under pressure to hurry digital transformation
Toddler dies after falling into hot water
Councillor withdraws assault charges against colleague
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
Goodbye BK
Celeb edition with Stocko sa lekgowa
The Politician and the Pop star
Shaya on the ball!
Saleshando calls for solidarity with Zimbabweans
Its Terama time!
Nyangabwe hill arts hub launch
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Doctor tests positive of Covid-19 at Bamalete Lutheran Hospital
-
News6 days ago
Foul-mouthed herman remanded for threatening to kill employer
-
News4 days ago
Teacher found murdered in Molepolole
-
Business4 days ago
BMC privatisation expected to boost economic viability
-
News3 days ago
Double-murder suspect denied bail
-
News4 days ago
Govt cannot stop Batswana from selling their plots – Mzwinila
-
News2 days ago
Another Zimbabwean woman found dead in her house
-
News4 days ago
CoA upholds 10-year sentence for man who tried to kill ex-lover