Entertainment
Shanti Lo for gin and jazz show
This Saturday, Masa Square Hotel will shut the year down in style with the first ever Gin and Live Jazz festival with performances by Tshepi Live and Shanti-Lo.
The event starts from 1400hrs until 2200hrs and is in partnership with: Gin Lou, Tanqueray, Beefeater, Whitley Neil and Tragelaphus.
Ticket are selling for P500 inclusive of five gin shots, a meal and a panama hat.
Entertainment
Shasha’s lizard moment
She’s known across the continent as the beautiful voice on Samthing Soweto’s hit song “Akulaleki” and another smash hit Tender love featuring DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.
She’s indeed the voice behind some of the most popular ‘Amapiano’ songs.
The Zimbabwean native from Mutare has collaborated with the best in the game such as Mlindo (Nge Thanda Wena) and jazz legend Don Laka.
Shasha recently dropped an EP titled Blossom which features the likes of DJ Maphorisa, Samthing Soweto and Kabza De Small.
The singing sensation will be at Lizard Entertainment this Friday and will share the stage with the likes of DJ Bunz, Kusterr, Dude and Chronic.
Entry is P40.
Entertainment
Kicking for the girls
Transforming BW women’s football
In the history of football, women are rarely given a chance to showcase their talents when it comes to administration.
37-year-old Tsholofelo Sethoko is looking to change that.
In August, the Maun-native was named Head of Women Football in Botswana in an effort to resurrect the local ladies game.
Although performances on the pitch have been admirable – as evidenced by the senior national team’s Olympic qualifying victory over South Africa earlier this year – the sport has been crippled by a lack of finances.
Sethoko’s mandate is to come up with strategies to help women’s football regain its status.
Her impressive resume suggests she is the perfect individual for the job.
With a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from University of Botswana, Diploma in International Coaching in Hungary, FIFA Club Administrators Course, CAF Women Administrative Course, and FIFA Basic level for Coaches and Assistant coaches, FA Introduction to Coaching Girls and Women football, if Sethoko can’t do it, it’s hard to see who can!
Voice Sport’s Tshepo Kehimile kicked back with the great hope of local women’s football to discuss her journey to date and what to expect in the future.
Q. When did your passion for sport start?
I was born and raised into a football family. My father, Letlhogile Sethoko was a manager for Maun Tigers FC, which was a big club back in my youth days.
Attending football games was a norm every Saturday and Sunday as a family and my mother Dorcus Sethoko was one of the first female referees in Maun.
My parents are big supporters of Township Rollers – (laughing) I became an outsider and supported Notwane FC but that was the influence of working with Christopher Rabalago, who was a development coach there in 2003.
I must say he produced talented players like Letumile Molebatsi, Galagwe Moyana, Kereng Mpetang and Lemogang Maswena just to mention a few.
I was part of that youth development programme and the only female coach.
Q. What are your ambitions?
My enthusiasm and belief that football is for all took me to where I am today.
There was a lot of resistance as many believe a women’s place is in the kitchen; but I believe my place lies with my passion for anything I want to be in this world as a woman.
Dwayne Johnson once said, ‘Don’t be afraid to be ambitious about your goals, hard work never stops, neither should your DREAMS.’
Q. Who is your role model in terms of sports administration?
I look up to Ashford Mamelodi who is one of the best Football administrators we have in Africa.
His passion and dedication to the development of football is tremendous.
Please share your personal experience.
Being able to work with amazing football people who pushed me to the limit and made sure that there was a place for women in Botswana football.
I worked with great Premier League teams – Gaborone United and Notwane FC – and coaches like Major David Bright, China Odirile Matlhaku, Rasta Kgengwenyane, Christopher Rabalago and working with Technical Directors like Losika Keatholetswe, Sonnyboy Sethibe who believed I had what it takes to be a female coach/administrator pushed me even harder to make my mark in the sport industry.
I also I got the opportunity to work for one of the biggest fitness brand in Botswana at Virgin Active Health Club as the Fitness Manager for five years and there I got to learn a few skills in terms of administration affairs especially managing people, customer service, budgeting and leading just to mention a few which drilled me on how to become an effective manager.
Furthermore, I am working with the current BFA Technical Director, Serame Letsoaka, who has been guiding me since day one in my new post.
I believe what I am learning from him, I will use to achieve my goals, which are to bring positive value to my country.
I am excited with this new prospect because I am working directly with strong women like Tsoseletso Magang, who has achieved a lot in our local sports.
I am confident women’s football will go forward.
Q. How do you rate the standard of women’s football in Botswana?
I think the sport has grown over the years. This year, the girl’s impressive World Cup qualifiers performance was an example of growth in our football.
Even though the standard of football in Botswana is still low there is so much talent and positives, especially with 5 out of 17 regions in Botswana already playing in a leagues set up – which are Gaborone, Kweneng, Francistown, Boteti and Nhabe.
However, local women’s football is faced with serious challenges such as lack of interest from leadership, no database for players, coaches, referees and administrators, lack of funds and limited media coverage just to mention a few – hence it is difficult to proceed.
Q. What must be done to improve the standard?
Firstly, BFA in collaboration with FIFA has just finished a strategy plan for women in Botswana that will guide and give direction to women football.
The strategy has four priority foundations and they are as follows: Coaching and Capacity Building – undertaking the needs assessments of our local women football coaches and referees. Making sure there is a serious coach education programme for our coaches, who I believe are our custodians and play a big part in insuring there is development in our country.
Grassroots and Player Development – a player’s long-term pathway in the development of football is very important with appropriate age specific categories.
Making sure that we develop sustainable school football programmes with school of excellence centers equipped with highly skilled coaches plays a key tool to the development of women football in Botswana.
Grassroots development and youth leagues for U15 and U17 are a priority for me in my mandate to grow mass participation of women football in the country.
Structure and Administration- without trained regional administrators to administer the programmes then we have nothing.
BFA has been on a journey for the past few months with the ‘Time For Change’ training programme in different regions and Administrations Training as the core for the initiative in collaboration with Ashford Mamelodi in a movement to develop football Administrators.
I think this initiative will also benefit women football as we have women football administrators being trained in regions.
Changing Perceptions – education and awareness of women football is very important as we have to teach the nation in breaking the stereotype that football is for boys.
Everyone can play football, the young, old, girls and boys. One of the key objectives for FIFA is to make football accessible to all kids of all backgrounds.
Q. In your current post, what do you hope to achieve?
I would like to see the implementation of sustainable grassroots programs with highly trained coaches in the following schools of excellence for girls in the four blocks of Botswana being: Radisele Community Junior Secondary School (CJSS), Madiba Senior School, Tsabong Unified school and Mogoditshane Senior School and equipped with four secondment of national team coaches overseeing and monitoring the programs of the project to develop our girls.
This will be done to feed National Leagues and National teams.
Coaching and capacity building is another main concern for me as I have observed that 90 percent of coaches involved with women football are not qualified to be coaches for our football programs.
Having them trained is a priority! School Football is another area that can help our youth development for under 15 and 17 become successful.
Q. What is the future of local women’s football?
FIFA has taken two important steps for the continuous development of the women’s game beyond its flagship event.
First was the inauguration meeting of the FIFA Professional Women’s Football Task-force this year in France.
The objective of the task-force is to bring together the main women’s football stakeholders to inform FIFA’s decision making processes by identifying key areas and measures that can accelerate the future growth of women’s professional game.
FIFA has also increased finance by 20 percent for women football and to me this shows that the future is bright.
Q. What advice can you give to aspiring female footballers?
Every girl deserves a place to play football and every player deserves to strive for the impossible.
There should be no limitations, because women’s football is football for all and as BFA we commit to making a difference.
This journey is not only for the Association but for all stakeholders!
Q. And finally, Thank God It’s Friday – what are your plans for the weekend?
I’ll be watching the Botswana Games as our women’s national teams are preparing for Under 17 and 20 World Cup qualifiers and most of our players will be taking part.
On Sunday it’s church.
Entertainment
The second city’s new queen
Miss Francistown makes glamorous return
Eight years after she first took up pageantry, Utlwanang Tidimalo Matibini has reached a new high in her blossoming career.
The stunning 23-year-old was crowned Miss Francistown 2019 in a glitzy, well-attended event held at Adansonia Hotel on Saturday.
Outshining her 11 competitors, Matibini, who hails from Mowana village, walked away with P3, 500 as well as a trip to Swakopmund, Namibia – a prize sponsored by White Honda.
For the ambitious youngster, her triumph in the second city is the latest step towards her ultimate dream of national glory.
Speaking to Voice Entertainment on Tuesday, looking every bit the beauty queen in a figure-hugging red dress with matching lipstick to perfectly complement her dazzling smile, Matibini said, “I want to compete in Miss Botswana since they have reduced the height.”
Reflecting on her Ghetto triumph, a victory she attributed to her big heart and thorough preparations, the young beauty quipped happily, “I feel it represents a lot about me since I am a Kalanga and I am really proud to have won it.
However, Miss Francistown’s ambition goes way beyond the catwalk.
“I want to start my own pageant next year. I want it to be well established and successful in the next five years!” revealed the Limkokwing University BA Hons Broadcasting and Journalism student.
Indeed, Matibini intends to use her new title to bring about change in Francistown.
“I have a project that deals with cyber bullying since it destroys an individual’s confidence. Miss University Africa is willing to work with me. We will be going around the schools teaching students about it. I am going to use my title to stand against cyber bullying!”
First held in 2015, this was the third edition of Miss Francistown, with the 2016 and 18 pageants cancelled due to lack of sponsorship.
Matibini emerged a deserved winner, wowing the judges with her confidence, radiant smile and hypnotising walk. She also impressed with her cyber bullying project and insightful answers during the question round.
For her part, one of the organisers, Masego Mercy Phale was quick to thanks the sponsers for making this year’s pageant possible.
“A number of local sponsors came on board, including VULA, which provided water during the Grand Finale. Chicken Licken also extended their hand to provide our judging panel with food. Furthermore, Red Keeps Investment provided sound and photography while Fashion Keeps provided the beauty pageants with full attire during the Grand Finale,” she said.
Outlining the ‘deeper meaning’ behind Miss Francistown, Phale explained, “The purpose of this competition is to help young girls realize their potential. It helps them to avoid negative and social ills like drugs and others.
“In terms of funds raised, the competition did not reach the target we had set – we were expecting to raise at least P16, 000 from ticket sales but didn’t quite manage. Still the turn-out was impressive, with over 200 tickets sold,” declared Phale, adding they intend to pull-out all the stops for next year’s show.
As for Matibini’s First and Second Princesses, the titles went to Kamogelo Letlhokwa and Mililani Mathumo respectively. The two ladies received P2, 500 and P1, 500 each.
Shasha’s lizard moment
Big players anniversary
BW influencers of the year
Friends forever
Mayor’s minor mistake
Shanti Lo for gin and jazz show
MaitengweTitose festive bash
HCC is back
The second city’s new queen
Kicking for the girls
Amended income tax act finally in effect
Surviving on the streets of Maun
BDC registers P277 million in profits
Lack of certifcates plague SME’s
What to wear in December!
Pabloz festive Amapiano night
Things they say
BDP quash UDC election petitions
Your daughter is not yours
‘He couldn’t care less!’
Letlhakane police swoop on suspected drug dealers
Thokolosi debt haunts woman
‘He couldn’t care less!’
Mokubilo man accused of rape
Maun water woes to end….. In 2022!
End of honeymoon for adulterers
Isaac Kgosi’s charges not that serious
What’s in a royal name?
Flushed with success
Your daughter is not yours
Government to review marijuana laws
Porn in prison
BDP quash UDC election petitions
Double tragedy on bloody Sunday
Mayor’s minor mistake
MaitengweTitose festive bash
Shanti Lo for gin and jazz show
Kebonang brothers’ case to be heard in February
BW influencers of the year
The second city’s new queen
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Early Recovery in an uninformed and fearful society
-
Fashion1 week ago
Fashion insight: How to ace a fashion themed party this December
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Berry’s bun in the oven
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Umaga ties the knot
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Comedy trio star in SA
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Budding romance
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Celeb edition with Boago Farinah Montsiemang
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Tatisiding music fest