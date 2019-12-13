Shasha’s lizard moment

She’s known across the continent as the beautiful voice on Samthing Soweto’s hit song “Akulaleki” and another smash hit Tender love featuring DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

She’s indeed the voice behind some of the most popular ‘Amapiano’ songs.

The Zimbabwean native from Mutare has collaborated with the best in the game such as Mlindo (Nge Thanda Wena) and jazz legend Don Laka.

Shasha recently dropped an EP titled Blossom which features the likes of DJ Maphorisa, Samthing Soweto and Kabza De Small.

The singing sensation will be at Lizard Entertainment this Friday and will share the stage with the likes of DJ Bunz, Kusterr, Dude and Chronic.

Entry is P40.