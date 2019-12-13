Connect with us

Shasha’s lizard moment

18 hours ago

She’s known across the continent as the beautiful voice on Samthing Soweto’s hit song “Akulaleki” and another smash hit Tender love featuring DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

She’s indeed the voice behind some of the most popular ‘Amapiano’ songs.

The Zimbabwean native from Mutare has collaborated with the best in the game such as Mlindo (Nge Thanda Wena) and jazz legend Don Laka.

Shasha recently dropped an EP titled Blossom which features the likes of DJ Maphorisa, Samthing Soweto and Kabza De Small.

The singing sensation will be at Lizard Entertainment this Friday and will share the stage with the likes of DJ Bunz, Kusterr, Dude and Chronic.

Entry is P40.

HCC is back

18 hours ago

December 13, 2019

Monate Fela brings another sizzling edition of the annual Home Coming Concert courtesy of the Legendary Easy B.

The show, slated for 24th December at Mahalapye Railways Stadium, will feature South African stars such as, Master KG of ‘Limpopo’, ‘Waya Waya’ and ‘Jerusalem’ hits, DJ Maphorisa and DJ Jury.

The all-fire line-up also includes the likes of Vee, African Yard, Kuchi, Ban T, Veezo View, Tshego, Shasha, Cairo and Kabza De Small. Sadi will be the MC.

Tickets are selling at P150 general and P600 VIP.

Gates open at midday until 0600hrs.

MaitengweTitose festive bash

18 hours ago

December 13, 2019

BW Entertainers will invade Maitengwe village for the 1st Edition of Maitengwe Titose Festive Bash at Itenge Lodge (Manjoo Kaisara’s place near Maitengwe Border on the river bank).

The Boxing Day event features RB2 DJs such as Fondo Fire, Geespot and Fezz Motaz.

Before the show there will be an activation at the football grounds during the 1600hrs games.

Artists from the village will also be given the platform to rub shoulders with the seasoned DJs.

MC will be the comedian, Thapelo Malani.

Entrance is P40.

Shanti Lo for gin and jazz show

18 hours ago

December 13, 2019

This Saturday, Masa Square Hotel will shut the year down in style with the first ever Gin and Live Jazz festival with performances by Tshepi Live and Shanti-Lo.

The event starts from 1400hrs until 2200hrs and is in partnership with: Gin Lou, Tanqueray, Beefeater, Whitley Neil and Tragelaphus.

Ticket are selling for P500 inclusive of five gin shots, a meal and a panama hat.

