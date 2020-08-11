Connect with us

Entertainment

Shaya on the ball!

Shaya on the ball!

Who ever thought they could get away with this is not as smart as they think they are.

So after presentation of the controversial statement in parliament – which Shaya does not want to repeat lest I find myself in trouble – someone decided to go to Sisiboy’s official Wikipedia Page and edited some of the information.

Well Shaya Gotcha. I will give you a few days to tell the nation what you edited and why, before Shaya releases all the receipts.

By the way, you should know Shaya is always watching. Always.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Absa-Botswana-Contactless

Sponsored ads

Hollard-Botswana
Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending