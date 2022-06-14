Shelling out

As it strives to increase its local footprint, this week Vivo Energy Botswana officially opened its second Shell Service Station in Molepolole, bringing the number of Shell stations in Botswana to 83.

Dubbed ‘Lecha One Service Station’, the outlet is strategically positioned along the busy Molepolole-Gaborone main road, perfectly placed to capitilise on both the road’s steady stream of traffic and Molepolole’s growing population.

As well as offering the usual petrol station services, the site also includes a retail shop and restaurant.

Speaking at the official opening, the site retailer, Stephen Lecha paid homage to Vivo Energy Botswana for affording him the chance to work with them.

“This shows the company’s commitment to supporting the Botswana government policy on citizen empowerment, especially in the energy industry. We will ensure that the people of this village get nothing but the best service. The support we got ever since we opened doors here has been immense, so we are ready to give a quality Shell experience in terms of products and services,” declared Lecha.

Giving the keynote address, Mothusa Kgosikgolo ya Bakwena, Kgosi Mhaladi noted such a service station comes with a lot of benefits for the community.

“This station does not only satisfy the needs of motorists and shoppers but also grow the service station industry which will boost the economy of Botswana. This development means well for the residents of Molepolole as it creates much needed jobs,” said Mhaladi.

Since commencing operations in April, the outlet has already employed a total of 25 workers, with this figure expected to increase once the station is fully operational.

For his part, Vivo Energy Botswana Managing Director, Pawan Juwaheer described the new service station as a milestone moment in the company’s network of Shell Service Stations in the country.

“These investments in our retail network expansion demonstrate our commitment to developing our business in Botswana and ambition to continue to exceed the expectations of our customers. This is in line with our expansion strategy to make it convenient for our customers to access quality products and service across Botswana. This further serves as a proof of our commitment to the growth of indigenous citizenship empowerment,” reasoned Juwaheer.