Shootout in the South

Southern title to be decided on final day as Magosi and Ghosts level on points

After 21 league games, 1, 890 minutes of football and 12 wins each, the Debswana First Division South title will be decided on the very last day, with Holy Ghost and Mochudi Centre Chiefs level on points at the top of the table.

Separated by a goal-difference of three, the Mmopane-based church side hold the slight advantage in the race for the Premier League.

However, having failed to score in their last three outings, picking up just two points in the process, the Holy Boys are faltering with the finish line in sight.

Chiefs, meanwhile, are flying. Armed with all the momentum, Magosi have picked up maximum points from their last three fixtures, with wins against Mochudi Rovers and Motaung Young Fighters coming either side of a 1-0 victory over Holy Ghost.

In their 50th anniversary, promotion back to the elite league after three years away would be the perfect birthday present for the four-time Botswana champions.

With the pressure well and truly on, Holy Ghost take on 8th placed Taung Young Strikers as they seek a spot in the top flight for the first time in their 13-year history.

Speaking to Voice Sport after his side’s goalless draw with Matebejana at the weekend, Ghost gaffer, Oupa Kowa, bemoaned his team’s lack of punch in front of the posts.

The experienced tactician was equally scathing of the officiating, furious that Teddy Gunda’s 85th minute header was ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper in the build-up.

“We came here expecting a win and are obviously disappointed not to get it. We are still at the summit thanks to our goal difference. Fortunately, our drop in form came towards the end of the league which is good as we are still at the top. However, I believe it is because of poor refereeing; I think there is something with our referees. It was disappointing to lose the way we lost against Chiefs and now the keeper collided with the post and our goal was denied,” he seethed.

In truth though, his side did not do enough to force the win, frustrated by Matebejana dropping deep and lacking the creativity to break down the away side’s stubborn defence.

They will have to put that right against Young Striker’s on Saturday or they are likely to relinquish a lead they have held for much of the season.

“The last game will be massive as we will be playing under pressure. We will be going all out for the win which would crown us champions,” concluded Kowa defiantly.

For Chiefs, on the other hand, the equation is simple. They must bring their shooting boots to Tlokweng, where they meet Red Sparks knowing that they could have to overturn a three-goal swing. The side who misses out will have to settle for a place in the play-offs instead, where high-flying northerners Eleven Angels wait in the wings.

One way or the other, sparks will fly as the sun finally sets on the south and the champions are crowned: who will be wearing the crown remains to be seen!