Business
Short term insurers prepare for future pandemics and disasters
Botswana Insurance Company (BIC) Managing Director, Newton Jazire, says a proposition made by short-term industry players will put the country in a better position against similar pandemic like Covid-19 strikes in the future.
The industry, through Botswana Short Term Insurance Underwriters Association (BSTIUA) is currently preparing a proposal in order to address coverage gaps or protection gaps which have been exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The protection gap is basically the difference between the total economic cost of a disaster less what is insured, and this difference is usually the responsibility of the affected businesses and individuals.
Our view is that for future pandemics and other insurable national disasters both government and private sector must continue to operate more collaboratively to proactively prepare and establish all core preventative and response measures and initiatives,” said Jazire.
In view of this, Jazire says the proposed ‘Botswana Catastrophe Re’ is the only solution.
Providing an example of how this will work, the BIC boss said, “This could take the formation and structure of a typical insurance pool with say, a total capacity for illustration purposes of P10 Billion. It would have a specified limit carried by the insurance private sector of say, P1 Billion and the Government comes in once this underlying limit is eroded for the P9 Billion.”
Jazire explained that this means that premiums for the P1 Billion coverage have to be paid by all private individuals and businesses that would like to access these covers in future.
“And to make this affordable because of the magnitude of the pandemics, the government too will then set aside premiums commensurate to the risks every year as part of the national disaster management program, which premium is then used to create this Catastrophe Re, or the pool,” he explained.
Jazire said with this proposed arrangement, when similar catastrophes or pandemics strike in future, they will find Botswana far more prepared to respond.
He said government too will not need to divert planned budget allocations for capital projects due to these unexpected ‘economic devastations’ since businesses will be covered as long as they have taken out insurance.
“In this way we believe, this plan would make much headway to narrowing the protection gap,” he noted
Business
Banks credit extension on the rise
Credit extension by commercial banks continued to rise this year, registering a growth of 10.2 percent for the 12-month period preceding February.
The Monetary Policy Report, unveiled last week, shows that year-on-year, commercial banks’ credit extension increased from the 6.6 percent growth recorded in February 2019.
The increasing growth in banks’ credit extension is said to be an indication of the continuing availability of bank funding, reflecting growth in customer deposits which enabled banks to meet the rise in credit demand.
During the 12-month period up to February this year, household loans increased by 15.2 percent, rising sharply from the 6.3 percent recorded in the same period last year with the bulk of it being unsecured loans accessed through scheme loans.
Mortgage and car loans are also said to have increased during the period, mainly influenced by the increase in public services salaries and the decline in lending rates after Bank of Botswana (BoB) reduced the rate last year.
While household credit extension by commercial banks has seen a rise, it was, however, not the case when it came to businesses.
Annual lending growth to the business sector has reportedly fallen from 7.1 percent in the 12 months to February 2019, to 2.3 percent in the corresponding period in 2020.
This is said to be a result of repayment of overdraft facilities by some companies in the manufacturing sector, including those in the diamond cutting and polishing industry, construction, finance and trade sectors.
Utilization of credit facilities by parastatals, meanwhile, increased during the period under review.
The overall growth of loans to the household sector has resulted in the banking sector witnessing growth in assets, which registered an annual growth of 9.2 percent. The development is attributed to the increase in the growth of loans and advances, which at 6.1 percent, accounted for the largest proportion of commercial banks assets.
The other contributing factor to commercial banks assets growth was an increase in balances from foreign banks and outstanding Bank of Botswana Certificates (BoBCs).
Between 2016 and 2020, figures show that credit extension by banks has been fluctuating, especially between 2016 and 2018, before it rose sharply to 12.9 percent in March 2019, the highest it has reached in that period.
Ever since it dropped to nine percent last June, commercial bank credit extension has fluctuated around that mark.
Business
The wage subsidy impasse
“Govt will come after non-complying businesses” warns Balopi
The wage subsidy provided by government to cushion the private companies’ employees’ wages has caused a rift between workers and their employees.
A number of workers are furious at being paid half salaries for April even though their companies received claims from Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS).
Given the economic implications caused by Covid-19, which saw the country go into lockdown on April 3, government proposed measures to mitigate the situation for private companies.
Government has covered employees monthly wages with a minimum of P1, 000 and maximum of P2, 500.
This means if someone’s salary is P1, 500, the wage subsidy would be P1, 000 and for someone earning P8, 000, the subsidy would be P2, 500.
However, several workers employed by local businesses have accused their employers of only paying them the subsidy and not topping up with a single Thebe from the company’s coffers.
The Minister of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development, Mpho Balopi has acknowledged that his ministry is dealing with such complaints.
Balopi said government was working around the clock to address the matter to a point of setting up a call centre where complaints can be channeled to.
“We have seen a lot of companies taking the subsidy and paying employees and we have also seen that other companies, some even contracted by government, are not paying people. They are using Coronavirus as an excuse!” noted the Minister.
He warned that his Ministry will be ‘going after’ those companies that are not paying people.
“We have not suspended the Employment Act or the Industrial Relations Act. However, when it comes to Covid-19, we said nobody is going to be retrenched without engaging government on the basis of why you are subjecting those people to that,” stressed the Labour minister, adding there are a lot of these companies and government has a list of them.
Balopi says together with the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Peggy Serame, a joint statement will be issued to businesses and employees ‘soon’.
“It is very important to understand that we are not going to leave this thing without dealing with it,” reiterated Balopi, further declaring that government will not allow businesses to put their employees into forced leaves.
Sponsored ads
Stray buffalo killed and burnt in Maun
Short term insurers prepare for future pandemics and disasters
Botswana threatened by regional transmissions
Artists to benefit from COVID-19 relief fund
Necessity is the mother of invention!
End of the road for spy boss
Hungry mother gets food donations
Meat dealers donate beef
Heartbreak or hoax?
Taxing times at Tafic
Recharged in Rwanda
A young boy’s sacrifice
Kanyare shot dead
BONU calls on govt to invest more on nurses
On the frontlines of COVID-19
Life in school post lockdown
Majaga must pay!
Poverty stricken & striking cops
Bewitched or stubborn?
Mr Veg donates fruits and vegetables to the needy
Lockdown violators locked up
Duo found with millions of Rands after car accident
Hungry mother gets food donations
Suspected arsonist denied bail
Meat dealers donate beef
End of the road for spy boss
Taxing times at Tafic
Heartbreak or hoax?
BDP congress postponed to next year
Artists to benefit from COVID-19 relief fund
Recharged in Rwanda
Necessity is the mother of invention!
Kanyare shot dead
A young boy’s sacrifice
Unusual deaths of elephants reported in Okavango delta
BONU calls on govt to invest more on nurses
Short term insurers prepare for future pandemics and disasters
On the frontlines of COVID-19
Botswana threatened by regional transmissions
Life in school post lockdown
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Hungry mother gets food donations
-
News4 days ago
Meat dealers donate beef
-
News3 days ago
End of the road for spy boss
-
Sports4 days ago
Taxing times at Tafic
-
Sports4 days ago
Heartbreak or hoax?
-
News3 days ago
Artists to benefit from COVID-19 relief fund
-
Sports4 days ago
Recharged in Rwanda
-
News3 days ago
Necessity is the mother of invention!