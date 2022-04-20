Shumba Ratshega’s marriage breakdown

My wife started cheating when she got a job – Ratshega.

After two years of suspicions that his wife was having an extramarital affair, traditional music legend, Shumba Ratshega’s troubled marriage is imploding.

Although he has responded to the ugly and hurtful confirmation of the affair with faith and hope in God, Ratshega, born Moses Malapela, could not hide the intensity of the painful emotions he felt when his wife’s affair was finally exposed last weekend.

“I have never cried like that before. Imagine being accused of such crime as a pastor. Besides, I am not a violent person. Maybe it is because I do not have money like I used to when I was an artist but I do not deserve this. I love my wife and I hope we fix our marriage. This shall pass, I will pray about it. Maybe God is testing my faith,” said Malapela, who is now a pastor of the Umbrella of God’s Grace Church (UGG).

Advertisement

The 41-year-old Makhirikhiri hitmaker was referring to an incident in which he was detained at Mogoditshane police Station last Friday after his wife, Ditebogo Malapela, had falsely accused him of threat to kill when he caught her cheating.

“She had put me in detention with false accusations. I was, however, rescued by one of the senior police officers who asked investigating officers to search for the said knife in the car and they did and found no weapon at all,” Malapela revealed.

According to a close relative last Thursday, the 33-year-old Ditebogo was exposed after she left her three kids alone at night when her husband was away in Bobonong and thieves broke in.

The oldest daughter, who couldn’t reach her mother on the phone, decided to call her father instead.

Malapela then tried to reach Ditebogo but she had blocked his calls.

Advertisement

He ended up calling her workplace as the kids had said she was on the night shift at work.

To his surprise, he was told she was working the day shift and she had knocked off at 7pm.

He travelled the whole night from Bobonong to Mogoditshane and found the kids alone, but safe in their bedroom.

Ditebogo came back the following morning claiming to be from work but eventually confessed to having spent a night of passion at a boyfriend’s house after Ratshega confronted her with the truth.

Apparently Ditebogo, who was a modest housewife for the past 11 years, started cheating and dressing flamboyantly after finding a job as a SHE officer in a private hospital in 2020.

Advertisement

When reached for comment, Ditebogo admitted that she and her husband had a misunderstanding but dismissed it as “nothing that could not be solved”.

She did not want to be dragged into discussing the threat to kill claims.