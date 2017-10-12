Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Карта сайта

By

Published

    ort.spb.ru202cb962ac59075b964b07152d234b70

    In this article:
    Next Page »

    You May Also Like

    News

    DNA Results change dad’s fate

    Charge amended from incest to rape A 41-year-old man who allegedly defiled his 11-year-old daughter while her mother slept in the same bed has...

    4 days ago

    News

    Jealous woman jailed for threat to kill

    A Molepolole woman has landed in prison for threatening to kill her boyfriend’s lover after she caught the cheating couple in bed. The accused...

    4 days ago

    News

    Boy, 5, accidentally stabs himself to death

    A five-year-old boy from Senyedimane ward in Hatsalatladi village is said to have accidentally stabbed himself to death last Tuesday evening. Molepolole police Station...

    1 day ago

    News

    Suspected thief caught in the act

    Gaborone Central Police have arrested a 39-year-old who was caught breaking into cars at Notwane ground on Saturday. Motorists had parked their vehicles at...

    2 days ago

    News

    Woman’s plot to punish love rival backfires

    A desperate woman’s plot to get rid of her love rival has backfired badly, landing her in jail instead for an offence she had...

    4 days ago

    News

    Teen hangs after being scolded by mom

    A 15-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide last Thursday after his mother rebuked him for bringing a girlfriend home. The teenager, a Form 3 student...

    1 day ago

    News

    Freedom eludes discharged Gold hunters

    Five Zimbabwean men who were accused of illegally mining gold in Francistown have been acquitted and discharged because of lack of evidence. The five,...

    4 days ago

    News

    Whatsapp status angers husband

    Wife’s pics lead to threat-to-kill charge A husband found himself in court this week facing a threat-to-kill charge after allegedly telling his wife he...

    2 days ago

    News

    The dispossession of the Veekuhane

    Chief Sinvula fears for his people as land dispute with settlers arise Just a month since his coronation on the 11th of December, 2021,...

    4 days ago

    News

    Woolworths trucker caught with suspected dagga

    A 28-year-old South African truck driver appeared before Maun Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with a single count of Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs. The...

    2 days ago

    News

    Finding true love through adoption

    “Naturally, when you marry, one of the things you excitedly look forward to is starting a family. So, when my husband and I were...

    2 days ago
    Automechanika expo returns to Jo'burg Automechanika expo returns to Jo'burg

    Business

    Automechanika expo returns to Jo’burg

    After it was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 outbreak, South Africa’s leading international trade fair for the automotive service industry, Aautomechanika will return...

    2 days ago

    News

    AG raises concern over ‘certain judges’

    Although he fell short of naming names, the Attorney General (AG) of Botswana, Abraham Keetshabe has thrown shade at ‘certain’ judges in the judiciary....

    2 days ago

    Sports

    Female athletes drilled on leadership

    Sport Management Agency (SMA) last week inducted 20 young local female athletes from different sports associations in a leadership program. In an interview with...

    2 days ago

    News

    A spectacle to behold

    THE MIGRATION OF THE MIGHTY ZEBRA From November to December every year, a captivating spectacle of Southern Africa’s longest migration of animals takes place...

    2 days ago

    News

    Bloody Monday

    Dad kills mom in full view of toddler son Police in Shakawe are in search of a murder suspect who brutally killed his girlfriend...

    2 days ago
    Advertisement

    Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.