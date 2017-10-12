Connect with us

News

    News

    Boy, 5, accidentally stabs himself to death

    A five-year-old boy from Senyedimane ward in Hatsalatladi village is said to have accidentally stabbed himself to death last Tuesday evening. Molepolole police Station...

    4 days ago

    News

    Teen hangs after being scolded by mom

    A 15-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide last Thursday after his mother rebuked him for bringing a girlfriend home. The teenager, a Form 3 student...

    4 days ago

    Entertainment

    Dangerous Drugs hotspot

    Shaya has been informed of a new lodge in Mogoditshane which is fast becoming a haven for druggies. Since the closure of DC Lounge,...

    2 days ago

    News

    Man found dead on the roadside

    Tshesebe police are investigating a case in which a man was found dead by the side of road near Themashanga cattle post on Tuesday...

    2 days ago

    News

    Ping-pong league springs back to life

    After almost seven years without a league, table tennis players are eagerly looking forward to an action packed season as the league springs back...

    3 days ago

    News

    ‘Kromberg killed my son’

    • Alleged human trafficking victim dies • ‘They treated my son like a stray dog’-Mother Last year March a heart wrenching story of a...

    4 days ago

    Business

    Masisi reaffirms commitment to agriculture development

    President Mokgweetsi Masisi says government is committed in supporting the agricultural sector to enhance productivity in order to have a positive impact on the...

    2 days ago

    News

    Public urged to cooperate during housing census

    Stakeholders in the coming Population Housing Census have been urged to sensitize and educate the public on the need to cooperate and support the...

    4 days ago

    News

    News

    News

