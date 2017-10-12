You May Also Like
News
A five-year-old boy from Senyedimane ward in Hatsalatladi village is said to have accidentally stabbed himself to death last Tuesday evening. Molepolole police Station...
News
Gaborone Central Police have arrested a 39-year-old who was caught breaking into cars at Notwane ground on Saturday. Motorists had parked their vehicles at...
News
A 15-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide last Thursday after his mother rebuked him for bringing a girlfriend home. The teenager, a Form 3 student...
News
Wife’s pics lead to threat-to-kill charge A husband found himself in court this week facing a threat-to-kill charge after allegedly telling his wife he...
News
After almost seven years without a league, table tennis players are eagerly looking forward to an action packed season as the league springs back...
News
A 28-year-old South African truck driver appeared before Maun Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with a single count of Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs. The...
News
“Naturally, when you marry, one of the things you excitedly look forward to is starting a family. So, when my husband and I were...
News
A plan to save a bit of money by getting through the border using fake covid-19 results instead of paying P850 for the required...
Business
After it was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 outbreak, South Africa’s leading international trade fair for the automotive service industry, Aautomechanika will return...
News
• Alleged human trafficking victim dies • ‘They treated my son like a stray dog’-Mother Last year March a heart wrenching story of a...
Sports
Sport Management Agency (SMA) last week inducted 20 young local female athletes from different sports associations in a leadership program. In an interview with...
News
Although he fell short of naming names, the Attorney General (AG) of Botswana, Abraham Keetshabe has thrown shade at ‘certain’ judges in the judiciary....
News
*Monarch school leads 2022 JC Top Achievers with two Merits Located in the heart of one of the poorest locations in Francistown, over the...
Entertainment
‘Cohabitation is an important stage of a relationship. Don’t skip it!’ Upcoming Celebrity Lawyer, Thabo Kedikilwe
News
Stakeholders in the coming Population Housing Census have been urged to sensitize and educate the public on the need to cooperate and support the...
News
Dad kills mom in full view of toddler son Police in Shakawe are in search of a murder suspect who brutally killed his girlfriend...