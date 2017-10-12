You May Also Like
News
A Molepolole woman has landed in prison for threatening to kill her boyfriend’s lover after she caught the cheating couple in bed. The accused...
News
A five-year-old boy from Senyedimane ward in Hatsalatladi village is said to have accidentally stabbed himself to death last Tuesday evening. Molepolole police Station...
News
Gaborone Central Police have arrested a 39-year-old who was caught breaking into cars at Notwane ground on Saturday. Motorists had parked their vehicles at...
News
A 15-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide last Thursday after his mother rebuked him for bringing a girlfriend home. The teenager, a Form 3 student...
News
Wife’s pics lead to threat-to-kill charge A husband found himself in court this week facing a threat-to-kill charge after allegedly telling his wife he...
News
Chief Sinvula fears for his people as land dispute with settlers arise Just a month since his coronation on the 11th of December, 2021,...
News
A 28-year-old South African truck driver appeared before Maun Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with a single count of Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs. The...
News
“Naturally, when you marry, one of the things you excitedly look forward to is starting a family. So, when my husband and I were...
Business
After it was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 outbreak, South Africa’s leading international trade fair for the automotive service industry, Aautomechanika will return...
News
A plan to save a bit of money by getting through the border using fake covid-19 results instead of paying P850 for the required...
News
Although he fell short of naming names, the Attorney General (AG) of Botswana, Abraham Keetshabe has thrown shade at ‘certain’ judges in the judiciary....
Sports
Sport Management Agency (SMA) last week inducted 20 young local female athletes from different sports associations in a leadership program. In an interview with...
News
• Alleged human trafficking victim dies • ‘They treated my son like a stray dog’-Mother Last year March a heart wrenching story of a...
News
Dad kills mom in full view of toddler son Police in Shakawe are in search of a murder suspect who brutally killed his girlfriend...
News
THE MIGRATION OF THE MIGHTY ZEBRA From November to December every year, a captivating spectacle of Southern Africa’s longest migration of animals takes place...
Entertainment
‘Cohabitation is an important stage of a relationship. Don’t skip it!’ Upcoming Celebrity Lawyer, Thabo Kedikilwe